Aberdeen’s ‘Nintendo HQ’ being marketed for office occupiers

It was recently home to technology giant Nintendo in a movie.

And now the Aberdeen office building will be given a new lease of life after a major refurbishment.

Global real estate agency CBRE has teamed up with UK property specialist Graham + Sibbald to market The Apex, in Duce, and they have already secured their first tenant.

IT firm Network DNA and its five-strong team will move in following a period of homeworking due to Covid.

Major movie role

The building was previously home to US energy services giant Halliburton, which moved out several years ago as part of European “consolidation”.

It was sold at auction, in July 2021, for an undisclosed sum to an unnamed buyer.

The former Halliburton House then doubled for Nintendo’s headquarters in Japan in the Apple TV+ movie Tetris.

A number of other locations in Aberdeen appear in the film portraying the tense contractual negotiations that helped bring the legendary videogame to the world.

CBRE said The Apex, on Howe Moss Crescent, was currently undergoing “extensive refurbishment”.

‘New generation’ office building

Dominic Millar from CBRE’s office in Aberdeen said: “We are delighted to be marketing The Apex for let. It is a new generation of office building which integrates work, wellness and the environment with the highest standard of design and technology.

“The landlord has taken a proactive approach with the refurbishment of the property, providing high quality space for all occupiers. There will also be a plug-and-play suite installed on the ground floor which will relieve an ingoing occupier of fit-out costs.”

Chris Ion, partner with Graham & Sibbald, added: “With the significant reduction in Grade A space throughout the city, we are delighted to be working with the landlord and CBRE to bring to market The Apex.

“It ticks all the boxes companies are seeking from a modern office in Aberdeen with its energy efficiency, car parking including EV (electric vehicle) charging, wellness provision and excellent views.”

Network DNA, which seves 10,000 clients in 15 countries, was based in city centre offices on Novar Place before the pandemic.

Bill Anderson, the firm’s managing director, said: “The Apex is uniquely suited to our business, combining Grade A accommodation and advanced connectivity. The building affords almost unlimited data speed through the onsite data centre.”

Extending to 70,000sq ft over three levels, The Apex also benefits from an EPC (energy performance certificate “A” rating. There are offices available from 1,000sq ft and provisions for a refurbished canteen, business lounge, cafe and gym. There is also a central communal space with a three-storey glass atrium and “far-reaching views of the surrounding area”.

It “sets a high bar” for modern office space, CBRE said, adding: “The building currently draws 50% of its energy from zero carbon sources.”

CBRE also highlighted its “quick and easy access to the strategic transport network”.