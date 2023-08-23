More electricity pylons for the north? Michael Gove seems to agree

UK Government minister Michael Gove has promised to ask Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about increased investment in the UK’s electricity grid.

The pledge came during a visit to Port of Nigg and coincided with trade body Scottish Renewables (SR) calling for more electricity pylons to cope with a ramp-up in green energy production.

New pylons are always a contentious issue in the north. While some people recognise the need, many others frequently complain about them scarring the landscape.

Mr Gove was touring Nigg, part of the new green freeport, to see what progress has been made since January, when the two successful freeport bids were announced.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said benefits of the freeport investment were already apparent.

“There is a lot done but a lot still to do,” he added.

Up to £26 million has been invested in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

UK needs extra investment in electricity grid says Gove

Mr Gove said: “Its loud and clear that we need extra investment in the grid.

“That’s something the UK Government does in partnership with companies such as SSE.

“I’ll be taking the message back to the prime minister and Grant Shapps (the UK energy secretary) that if we’re going to double down on success, which we’re already seeing here, we do need to improve grid capacity.”

Mr Gove said Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport wouldhelp to keep skilled people in the Highlands through job creation.

He added: “It is clear there is potential for a significant number of additional jobs.

“The Highlands throughout its history has suffered from talented people moving on to jobs elsewhere.

“We want to make sure there are high quality jobs here.”

King Charles visited Port of Nigg earlier this month.

UK electricity grid ‘not fit for purpose’

SR communications and strategy director Nick Sharpe described the UK’s electricity network as “not fit for purpose”.

He added: “While the deployment of cheap renewable energy generation has increased fourfold over the past 10 years, investment in Britain’s transmission grid has flatlined, and even decreased since 2017.

“Electricity demand is set to increase by 50% in the next decade and double by mid-century, so it’s therefore wrong to say Scottish households don’t need more power lines, pylons and substations. We need them to keep our homes warm and ensure the lights stay on.”

SR said more pylons, power lines and substations would mean more clean power can be produced from renewable energy.

It added: ““Groups and individuals who object to the construction of power lines, pylons and substations largely do so because they do not like the way they look.

“To ensure we maximise the enormous socioeconomic benefits this will bring to local communities, we will need a grid fit for the 21st century.”