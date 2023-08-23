More electricity pylons for the north? Michael Gove seems to agree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More electricity pylons for the north? Michael Gove seems to agree

Michael Gove pledges to ask PM for more investment in UK's electricity grid.

By Alex Banks
Freeport CEO Calum MacPherson, Michael Gove and local MP Jamie Stone. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Freeport CEO Calum MacPherson, Michael Gove and local MP Jamie Stone. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

UK Government minister Michael Gove has promised to ask Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about increased investment in the UK’s electricity grid.

The pledge came during a visit to Port of Nigg and coincided with trade body Scottish Renewables (SR) calling for more electricity pylons to cope with a ramp-up in green energy production.

New pylons are always a contentious issue in the north. While some people recognise the need, many others frequently complain about them scarring the landscape.

Mr Gove was touring Nigg, part of the new green freeport, to see what progress has been made since January, when the two successful freeport bids were announced.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said benefits of the freeport investment were already apparent.

“There is a lot done but a lot still to do,” he added.

Up to £26 million has been invested in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

UK needs extra investment in electricity grid says Gove

Mr Gove said: “Its loud and clear that we need extra investment in the grid.

“That’s something the UK Government does in partnership with companies such as SSE.

“I’ll be taking the message back to the prime minister and Grant Shapps (the UK energy secretary) that if we’re going to double down on success, which we’re already seeing here, we do need to improve grid capacity.”

Michael Gove visited the Nigg Energy Park at Nigg in Easter Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Gove said Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport wouldhelp to keep skilled people in the Highlands through job creation.

He added: “It is clear there is potential for a significant number of additional jobs.

“The Highlands throughout its history has suffered from talented people moving on to jobs elsewhere.

“We want to make sure there are high quality jobs here.”

King Charles visited Port of Nigg earlier this month.

UK electricity grid ‘not fit for purpose’

SR communications and strategy director Nick Sharpe described the UK’s electricity network as “not fit for purpose”.

He added: “While the deployment of cheap renewable energy generation has increased fourfold over the past 10 years, investment in Britain’s transmission grid has flatlined, and even decreased since 2017.

“Electricity demand is set to increase by 50% in the next decade and double by mid-century, so it’s therefore wrong to say Scottish households don’t need more power lines, pylons and substations. We need them to keep our homes warm and ensure the lights stay on.”

Nick Sharpe believes the UK electricity grid is “not fit for purpose”.

SR said more pylons, power lines and substations would mean more clean power can be produced from renewable energy.

It added: ““Groups and individuals who object to the construction of power lines, pylons and substations largely do so because they do not like the way they look.

“To ensure we maximise the enormous socioeconomic benefits this will bring to local communities, we will need a grid fit for the 21st century.”

