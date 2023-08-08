The King visits green freeport ‘superhub’ at Port of Nigg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

The King visits green freeport ‘superhub’ at Port of Nigg

North entrepreneur Roy MacGregor among the welcoming party.

By Keith Findlay
The King chats to some of the workforce at Port of Nigg.
The King chats to some of the workforce at Port of Nigg. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Port of Nigg, owned and operated by Inverness-based Global Energy Group (GEG), received a visit from the King today.

He was given a whistle stop tour of its hi-tech facilities and heard about some of the innovative work being carried out there.

The port is renowned for its vital role in supporting the UK’s offshore energy industry.

Part of the north’s new Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport zone, the facility is destined to become a ‘superhub’ for Scotland’s fast-growing renewable energy industry.

GEG chairman Roy MacGregor ‘honoured’ to meet royal visitor

Welcoming the King were GEG owner and chairman Roy MacGregor and Joanie Whiteford, whose role as lord lieutenant for Ross and Cromarty makes her the reigning monarch’s representative in the area.

Key industry stakeholders, other representatives from GEG, and officials from both the private and public sectors, were also on hand to meet the royal guest.

Mr MacGregor, who is also chairman of Ross County Football Club, said: “We were honoured to welcome his majesty.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the Port of Nigg‘s achievements, the dedication of our community, and our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.”

Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor, left, meets the King at Port of Nigg.
Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor, left, meets the King at Port of Nigg. Image: Ross Creative Communications
The King at Port of Nigg.
The King at Port of Nigg. Image: Ross Creative Communications

During the visit, the King took the opportunity to chat with some of the port’s workforce.

He was also introduced to apprentices and instructors from the Nigg Skills Academy, a not-for-profit training provider offering essential training in engineering, fabrication, and welding.

A new scarf and bottle of Scotch

His visit saw him follow in the footsteps of his mother, the late Queen, who was at Port of Nigg in 1974 to find out about its development and emergence as a North Sea fabrication powerhouse.

Before leaving, the King was invited to sign the port’s visitors book and unveil a plaque to commemorate the day.

Signing the visitors book at Port of Nigg.
Signing the visitors book at Port of Nigg. Image: Ross Creative Communications

He was also presented with a bespoke tartan scarf made by Black Isle fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie, and a bottle of single malt whisky from Dalmore Distillery in Alness.

More from Business

A view of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London, as the FTSE 100 Index dropped lower on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE drifts lower as banking stocks fall on Italian windfall tax
Shetland Loganair passengers were stranded in Dundee airport.
Shetland Loganair passengers 'stranded' after being taken off flight
City South business park, from the air. Image: Dandara
Work under way on new Aberdeenshire petrol station, shop and drive-thrus
Some of Britain’s biggest lenders are poised to make mortgage rate cuts from Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Major lenders poised to reduce some mortgage rates
Lithium is a key ingredient in making batteries for electric cars (John Walton/PA)
Cornish lithium mine gets £54 million in new backing
Matteo Salvini announced the tax on banks’ profits (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Italian banks’ shares plunge after ministers back tax on profits
Ian Gatt, Hannah Fennell, Elspeth Macdonald and Sheila Keith of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation.
Scottish Fishermen's Federation announces changes to top team
The CMA is planning to launch an interim voluntary system for retailers to publish fuel prices by the end of the month (Joe Giddens/PA)
Minister warns fuel firms he will ‘call out any foot-dragging’ on transparency
The NHS’s bill for the pills rose from £600,000 to £30 million between 2009 and 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
Tribunal upholds £84 million fine for company that hiked drug prices
Abrdn has reported shrinking assets and a drop in profits for its investment division (Abrdn/PA)
Abrdn flags tough investing year on par with 2022 as assets shrink

Conversation