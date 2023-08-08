The King visits green freeport ‘superhub’ at Port of Nigg

Port of Nigg, owned and operated by Inverness-based Global Energy Group (GEG), received a visit from the King today.

He was given a whistle stop tour of its hi-tech facilities and heard about some of the innovative work being carried out there.

The port is renowned for its vital role in supporting the UK’s offshore energy industry.

Part of the north’s new Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport zone, the facility is destined to become a ‘superhub’ for Scotland’s fast-growing renewable energy industry.

GEG chairman Roy MacGregor ‘honoured’ to meet royal visitor

Welcoming the King were GEG owner and chairman Roy MacGregor and Joanie Whiteford, whose role as lord lieutenant for Ross and Cromarty makes her the reigning monarch’s representative in the area.

Key industry stakeholders, other representatives from GEG, and officials from both the private and public sectors, were also on hand to meet the royal guest.

Mr MacGregor, who is also chairman of Ross County Football Club, said: “We were honoured to welcome his majesty.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the Port of Nigg‘s achievements, the dedication of our community, and our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.”

During the visit, the King took the opportunity to chat with some of the port’s workforce.

He was also introduced to apprentices and instructors from the Nigg Skills Academy, a not-for-profit training provider offering essential training in engineering, fabrication, and welding.

A new scarf and bottle of Scotch

His visit saw him follow in the footsteps of his mother, the late Queen, who was at Port of Nigg in 1974 to find out about its development and emergence as a North Sea fabrication powerhouse.

Before leaving, the King was invited to sign the port’s visitors book and unveil a plaque to commemorate the day.

He was also presented with a bespoke tartan scarf made by Black Isle fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie, and a bottle of single malt whisky from Dalmore Distillery in Alness.