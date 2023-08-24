Video: La-La Land awards joy for Aberdeen firm’s P&J Live film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: La-La Land awards joy for Aberdeen firm’s P&J Live film

Venue's US-based operator says the short video should be used as a benchmark for all its sites.

By Keith Findlay
Members of Signal's award-winning team. Managing director, Jamie Baikie, is second from the left. Showing off the firm's latest accolade with him are, l-r, Greg Thom, Mark Turner, and Heather Davies. Image: Signal
A film about Aberdeen venue P&J Live has joined the ranks of Oscar winners and other cinematic successes by scooping a coveted award in Los Angeles.

The short video – it is only 54 seconds long – was made by Granite City-based digital media company Signal.

Called Back to Live, it was commissioned by P&J live to celebrate its reopening for events after the Covid pandemic.

Rising to the Covid challenge

The venue had not yet reopened at the time of filming, so Signal’s team had to find a clever way to represent the excitement of a live event without featuring an audience.

Their efforts have now delivered sucess in the form of a coveted silver prize at the prestigious US International Awards.

Held annually, the competition honours the world’s best corporate videos and documentaries. There are also categories for online, social media, indepedent and student films.

US International Awards branding.
US International Awards branding. Image: Signal

The 2023 edition produced 118 winners from among hundreds of entries from around the world.

Signal was one of only three production firms in the UK to win. Its success, the 17th international award it has won in recent years, came in one of the marketing categories.

The winners were chosen by an international jury consisting of film experts and professionals in marketing and communication.

We wanted to build excitement for the return of live events.”

Lynsey Shepherd, marketing manager, P&J Live

Mark Turner, creative director, Signal, said, “We’re proud to have been able to support another one of our local venues. We created an energetic film designed to reflect the excitement and anticipation of audiences visiting a live gig. Every shot has its own unique sound effect so that, under the music, the audio has its own rhythm which helps drive the film.”

Signal, which previously traded as Signal2Noise, has won a raft of accolades over the years. Its corporate work includes fims for clients in a vareity of sectors, including oil and gas.

P&J Live marketing manager Lynsey Shepherd said, “We commissioned Signal as we knew they could bring our ideas to life. We wanted to build excitement for the return of live events.

“The venue hadn’t hosted one for 18 months, so it was important to remind people it was returning to its original purpose, delivering amazing live entertainment to the people of the north-east.”

US International Awards director Alexander Kammel said: “We‘re thrilled to honour those that created unforgettable cinematic experiences. Signal’s accomplishment is a testament to exceptional abilities and serves as a beacon of inspiration for the creative community at large.”

Signal’s film, which can be found on video platforms YouTube and Vimeo, has had thousands of views on social media.

ASM Global, the Los Angeles-headquartered venue and events management firm which runs P&J Live, said it should be used as a benchmark for all its sites around the world.

A year to remember

Meanwhile, Signal managing diretor Jamie Baikie sees his firm’s latest award as consolidating a series of successes this year, including a five-figure contract with a new US client.

He added: “We’ve secured 15 new clients, including some high profile and varied projects, which has resulted in our turnover increasing by 20%, compared to this time last year”.

