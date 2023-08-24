Ross Draper urges Elgin City to grasp chance to net first League Two win of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Ross Draper urges Elgin City to grasp chance to net first League Two win of season

The Moray side host East Fife as both teams seek three precious points to help kick-start their seasons.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Elgin player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

Ross Draper is demanding a big improvement from his Elgin City players as they chase their first victory of the League Two season on Saturday.

Back-to-back goalless draws against Forfar Athletic were a decent foundation for the Black and Whites ahead of last week’s trip to newly-promoted Spartans.

However, a below-par display resulted in a 2-1 defeat – with the home side instead claiming their first SPFL victory.

Away from league business, Elgin knocked Forfar out of the SPFL Trust Trophy on penalties following one of those recent draws with the Loons and also sent St Johnstone Colts out of the competition to line up a tie at Championship Morton on September 9.

However, player/manager Draper insists it is points in League Two which top his agenda, and, on Saturday, they face an East Fife team at Borough Briggs with the same return of one point from their first three fixtures.

Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper.
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

Elgin City players ‘must react’ to defeat to secure first league win

Draper said: “We’ve kept clean sheets lately and we’ve spoken about being patient, but we conceded two cheap goals on Saturday.

“While we can take confidence from our results in the SPFL Trust Trophy, the league results matter the most.

“We need wins on the board and a win on Saturday changes everything in terms of mentality and momentum. That’s the aim – and it will be the same for East Fife.

“Both teams are looking for their first league win. It bodes well for a good game, but we have to be much better than last week.

“It is up to us to react. The boys have trained well this week as they try to get themselves into the team. There may well be changes because of the poor performance against Spartans.

“We’ve looked good and sharp at training and we have to stick together. There is a good atmosphere within the group.”

‘We have to be better – simple as that’

Draper was disappointed in the way the team handled Spartans on a blustery day last Saturday. He accepts they were below the standard required.

He said: “We didn’t deal well enough with the conditions. It was very windy in the first half, but there was still an opportunity to get on the ball and play.

“In the second half, we needed to keep the ball on the floor because it was windy, but we didn’t do that well enough. It was a poor performance. We have to be better – simple as that.

“I spoke to the boys after the game and they know it was not the way I want us to play.

“Sometimes, you can hold your hands up if you lose a game while trying to play the right way, where you can work on things, but we didn’t play anywhere near the style or manner in which I want us to play. That was the disappointing aspect for me.”

Three mistakes led to Fifers’ cup win over Elgin last month

Last month, Elgin fell to a 3-1 loss at East Fife in the Viaplay Cup group stages, with former Caley Thistle star Nathan Austin bagging a hat-trick.

With signings such as Ross County loanees Matty Wright and Connall Ewan and ex-Forres Mechanics forward Ben Barron now on board at City, Draper is hopeful of a closer contest.

He added: “I didn’t feel there was too much in the game down there.

“We made three mistakes and were tinkering about with formations. We had a younger side for that game, but we now have a few more boys in.

“We’re in a much stronger place and I would like to think this will be a much tighter game.

“With us being at home, we have the opportunity to be on the front foot and get back to playing the way we want to play.”

Captain and defender Matthew Cooper made his return from injury as a second half substitute last week.

Draper will hope Rory MacEwan (hip), Kenny MacInnes (hamstring), Nathan Cooney (groin) recover from their injuries in time to face the Fifers.

More from Elgin City

Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
The Spartans 2-1 Elgin City: Ross Draper admits defeat was a 'harsh lesson'
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Ross Draper says solid foundations will help Elgin City's attackers thrive
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042740. Danny Law. Pictures show new Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick and of Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. May 5th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth secure Elgin's Brodie Mitchell on loan
The Caley Thistle side of 2018 lift the Challenge Cup.
SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship…
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban following his side's penalty shoot-out triumph against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City boss Ross Draper says Daniel Hoban's goalkeeping display against Forfar Athletic has…
Elgin City striker Liam Harvey. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City triumph on penalties against Forfar Athletic to progress in SPFL Trust Trophy
Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper. Image: SNS
Matthew Cooper and Jake Dolzanski to step up return to action in Elgin City's…
Matthew Wright, right, is welcomed on loan to Elgin City by player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Elgin City FC
Elgin City land Ross County starlet Matthew Wright in loan swoop
Ryan Macleman celebrates scoring against St Johnstone B with Mitch Taylor. Image: Bob Crombie.
Mitch Taylor confident Elgin City can surprise doubters in League Two campaign
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Elgin City boss Ross Draper disappointed with below-par display against Stranraer

Conversation