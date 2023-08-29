Malky Mackay will not force Ross County exits before deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay will not force Ross County exits before deadline

The Staggies boss insists he is pleased with the squad he has assembled at Dingwall.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists he is not actively looking to move players out before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Staggies have had another summer of transition, following the departure of a number of players.

Five players have moved on permanently, while a further four reached the end of their loan deals.

Eamonn Brophy, who was on loan at Victoria Park last season, was retained permanently as one of nine new arrivals at Dingwall.

Mackay has spoken of his contentment at County’s strength in depth compared to last term, following his summer recruitment.

He insists he will not stand in the way of any player seeking more game time, however the Staggies boss will not force the issue of offloading players from his squad.

Mackay said: “It will only happen if somebody comes and asks me, that they would like to leave.

“I’m not asking anybody to leave. If somebody comes to me and says they would really like to just play more and get on with their career somewhere else, and there’s a team in, I would clearly listen to that.

“I wouldn’t actively do that though. I’ve got a good group of people here and there’s none of them that I don’t want to be around every day, which is great testament to them.

“If something comes up, it will be because the player has come to me and said they just want more game time.

“I understand that, I have had it myself in my career. At the moment there is nobody I’m actively trying to get out of this football club.”

Staggies have come through Old Firm tests

County were defeated 2-0 by Rangers on Saturday, to leave them with a tally of three points from their opening three Premiership matches.

Having faced both the Gers and Celtic within that start, Mackay feels County can take heart from their early season showings as they prepare to travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Mackay added: “We have to make it tough for teams coming here and we certainly did that in the second half, playing against a team who are playing in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

“We will get back on to the training field and get going again. It’s not Celtic and Rangers that are our competition this year.

“One has beaten us 4-2, the other beat us 2-0, but neither of them have beaten us six or seven.

“That is going to happen this year with teams, undoubtedly there will be times where Celtic and Rangers go on a rampage against teams.

“We have got to be a team that doesn’t happen against, and make sure they are in a game.

“Both of them are out of the way for the first little part of the season.

“It’s a really tough start but overall, I’ve got a team that can create and we have scored a lot of goals already this season.”

Dhanda back in the frame

County had midfielder Yan Dhanda back in action on Saturday, after he missed the previous week’s Viaplay Cup tie against Airdrieonians due to a bruised hip.

Mackay says the return of Englishman Dhanda is a major boost for his side, adding: “I thought he was excellent. Any time he was anywhere near the ball, he showed real quality.

Yan Dhanda in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

“Yan is a top player, and someone that really drives us forward. He’s got real nerve to make sure in games like that, he wants the ball all over the park.

“He’s a top young man and someone that’s going to help us massively this season.”

