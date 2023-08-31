Port of Aberdeen marks major milestone for £420 million expansion project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port of Aberdeen marks major milestone for £420 million expansion project

Quayside construction work is finished weeks ahead of royal opening. Aberdeen is now officially Scotland's largest port.

By Keith Findlay
Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti, with offshore construction giant Blue Tern behind him.
Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti, with offshore construction giant Blue Tern behind him. Image: Port of Aberdeen

A giant offshore wind farm construction vessel was a fitting backdrop for Port of Aberdeen (PoA) bosses to mark the end of quayside construction work in a £420 million expansion of the historic harbour.

PoA chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said Fred Olsen Windcarrier’s Blue Tern, boasting 40,365ft of deck space and currently carrying turbines and blades destined for the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm in the Firth of Forth, is exactly the kind of vessel the enlarged harbour will see more of.

PoA is now offcicially Scotland’s largest port in terms of berthage capacity, thanks to its five miles of quayside.

Harbour gearing up for big September events

With the new south harbour now fully operational, it’s all systems go for its official opening by the Princess Royal on Friday September 22. There is also a public open day on Sunday 24 September.

Aberdeen marks another key milestone durig September, with the long-awaited full reopening of Greyhope Road. The coastal route going past Torry Battery to the south harbour entrance has been partially closed due to south harbour costruction since 2017.

Mr Sanguietti said the completion of quayside construction was a big moment but added: “This is a really exciting day for the port and for the region.

“But we are certainly not kicking back and relaxing. This is where the fun starts.”

Blue Tern, berthed at Aberdeen's south harbour.
Giant construction vessel Blue Tern, berthed at Aberdeen’s south harbour. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

The trust port’s management team aims to “build on the very successful start we have had since the first ship came in (to the south harbour) in July last year, he explained.

Future activity will be focused on “continuing to support the region’s energy sector through its transition”, as well as attracting more and bigger cruise ships, the CEO said.

The port is also “very well-placed” to secure more cargo work, taking vehicles off Scotland’s road network, he added.

Short-notice repair job could not have been done in Aberdeen before

Pausing to look at Blue Tern, which is about 520ft long and 164ft wide, and carries a 1,200-ton main crane, he said: “This is exactly the sort of vessel we have been trying to bring in and  want to see more of.”

Blue Tern arrived in Aberdeen for repairs at short notice, Mr Sanguinetti said, adding the Granite City’s near 900-year-old harbour would not have been able to accommodate this size of vessel in the past.

Next month’s open day will feature vessel tours, exhibitions, children’s entertainment and “quality food and refreshments from local providers”.

More than 3,000 free tickets have been secured by members of the public within a week of them becoming available on the Eventbrite website. The booking portal is still open.

Port of Aberdeen's south harbour is now fully operational
Port of Aberdeen’s south harbour is now fully operational. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Mr Sanguietti said: “”We look forward to welcoming everyone to see this transformational development first hand.”

Meanwhile, PoA has also unveiled a “newly refreshed website” highlighting Aberdeen’s new-found status as “Scotland’s largest berthage port”.

Port of Aberdeen is the UK’s oldest existing business. It was established as a commercial enterprise in 1136 by King David I of Scotland.

