Death of man at Seaton Walk in Aberdeen not suspicious, say police

An unexplained death at a property on Seaton Walk in Aberdeen is no longer thought to be suspicious, according to police.

Officrs were responding to reports of a disturbance at Seaton Walk at round 9pm on August 28, when they found the body of a 45-year-old man.

The surrounding area was sealed off by police. The man has been named locally as Barry Dyker.

A 29-year-old man, Dean MacLennan, from Aberdeen, was arrested in connection with the alleged disturbance police were initially called to and appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He made no plea or declaration during a brief private hearing last Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of the death of a 45-year-old man at Seaton Walk in Aberdeen around 9pm on Monday, August 28.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained but there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”