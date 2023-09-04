Death of man at Seaton Walk in Aberdeen not suspicious, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death of man at Seaton Walk in Aberdeen not suspicious, say police

The man named locally as Barry Dyker died at a property in Aberdeen on August 28.

By Ross Hempseed
Police sealed off Seaton Walk following the death of 45-year-old Barry Dyker on August 28. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police sealed off Seaton Walk following the death of 45-year-old Barry Dyker on August 28. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An unexplained death at a property on Seaton Walk in Aberdeen is no longer thought to be suspicious, according to police.

Officrs were responding to reports of a disturbance at Seaton Walk at round 9pm on August 28, when they found the body of a 45-year-old man.

The surrounding area was sealed off by police. The man has been named locally as Barry Dyker.

Barry Dyker, the man who was found dead at a property at Seaton Walk, Aberdeen.
The man has been named as Barry Dyker. Image: DC Thomson

A 29-year-old man, Dean MacLennan, from Aberdeen, was arrested in connection with the alleged disturbance police were initially called to and appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He made no plea or declaration during a brief private hearing last Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of the death of a 45-year-old man at Seaton Walk in Aberdeen around 9pm on Monday, August 28.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained but there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

