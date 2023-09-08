Sky is the limit as Dornoch Airfield put up for lease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sky is the limit as Dornoch Airfield put up for lease

All proposals are welcome before the closing date of October 13.

By Shanay Taylor
Dornoch Airfield is available to lease.
Dornoch Airfield is available to lease. Image: Highland Council.

Highland Council is looking for a high-flying business to take over operations at the Dornoch Airstrip.

The airfield – a common good asset to Dornoch – is 16.16 hectares with a runway included.

It was historically used for various means such as a base for local groups operating remote control planes and vehicles and a landing spot for private operators.

However, as the airfield is currently unlicensed, the council is looking for someone to “bring a fresh perspective and approach to management.”

Basically, the sky is the limit for new owners.

Dornoch Airfield is available to lease

The airfield has become a “fantastic asset” for Dornoch and has potential for rejuvenation.

It is currently unmanned and is available for private and emergency landings.

As well as this, the airfield is used by flying clubs from across the region, and local community groups such as the Dornoch Model Flying Club.

There is also a public car parking area near the site.

Councillor Richard Gale is promoting the Dornoch Airport to a new operator.
Councillor Richard Gale. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Interested parties should note that a privately leased hangar adjoining the airfield is not included in the lease of the airfield.

Any use of the airfield over the 5-year period of the lease would be subject to the guidance outlined in the CAP 793: Safe Operating Practices at Unlicensed Aerodromes published by the Civil Aviation Authority.

All proposals are welcome before October 13

Highland Council councillor Richard Gale said: “Dornoch Airfield is a fantastic asset for Dornoch and the surrounding area, and one which has significant potential for rejuvenation and development, with a lessee able to bring a fresh perspective and approach to the management of the airfield.

“It is actively used at present by a number of private pilots and flying clubs from across the region, as well as by local community groups such as the Dornoch Model Flying Club.

“The council looks forward to receiving proposals from interested parties and to working with the successful tenant to support them as they take on this exciting opportunity.”

The closing date is October 13.

Any offer should outline relevant background and experience and include an appropriate business case for the requirements outlined in the particulars.

Full details are available on the council’s website and all offers should be emailed to property.letting@highland.gov.uk.

