Sky is the limit as Dornoch Airfield put up for lease

Highland Council is looking for a high-flying business to take over operations at the Dornoch Airstrip.

The airfield – a common good asset to Dornoch – is 16.16 hectares with a runway included.

It was historically used for various means such as a base for local groups operating remote control planes and vehicles and a landing spot for private operators.

However, as the airfield is currently unlicensed, the council is looking for someone to “bring a fresh perspective and approach to management.”

Basically, the sky is the limit for new owners.

Dornoch Airfield is available to lease

The airfield has become a “fantastic asset” for Dornoch and has potential for rejuvenation.

It is currently unmanned and is available for private and emergency landings.

As well as this, the airfield is used by flying clubs from across the region, and local community groups such as the Dornoch Model Flying Club.

There is also a public car parking area near the site.

Interested parties should note that a privately leased hangar adjoining the airfield is not included in the lease of the airfield.

Any use of the airfield over the 5-year period of the lease would be subject to the guidance outlined in the CAP 793: Safe Operating Practices at Unlicensed Aerodromes published by the Civil Aviation Authority.

All proposals are welcome before October 13

Highland Council councillor Richard Gale said: “Dornoch Airfield is a fantastic asset for Dornoch and the surrounding area, and one which has significant potential for rejuvenation and development, with a lessee able to bring a fresh perspective and approach to the management of the airfield.

“It is actively used at present by a number of private pilots and flying clubs from across the region, as well as by local community groups such as the Dornoch Model Flying Club.

“The council looks forward to receiving proposals from interested parties and to working with the successful tenant to support them as they take on this exciting opportunity.”

The closing date is October 13.

Any offer should outline relevant background and experience and include an appropriate business case for the requirements outlined in the particulars.

Full details are available on the council’s website and all offers should be emailed to property.letting@highland.gov.uk.