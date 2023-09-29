Timber demand highlights need for domestic tree planting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Timber demand highlights need for domestic tree planting

Productive forests are key to sustainable future.

Presented by Scottish Woodlands
Felled trees in rural landscape.
Having our own supply of timber will be vital for future demand.

Like many parts of the UK economy, timber is currently experiencing a dip in demand, with a corresponding fall in prices as the impacts of inflation and high interest rates hit the pockets of the public. However, the long-term trend is very much up and set to continue. The World Bank estimates that timber demand globally will quadruple by 2050.

Timber is increasingly recognised as having a vital role to play in locking up carbon in the built environment when we use it in construction and in substituting for materials that have a significantly higher carbon footprint, such as concrete and steel.

Recognising this, the UK government has set a target for 40% of new builds per annum to be constructed with timber frame by 2050. The current figure is 18% per annum across the UK, with England sitting at only 9% and Scotland far higher, close to 80%. A notable change in attitude from housebuilders and buyers is required to achieve this target.

Sourcing timber to meet our needs

So where will the timber that our construction industry needs come from? The UK currently imports more than 80% of the timber it uses. We desperately need to reduce our reliance on imported material.

This is not only because of our timber trade deficit (a staggering £11.5 billion in 2022) but also our overseas environmental and social impacts. The UK timber sector is highly regulated, but this isn’t universal and not all the timber we import is from well-managed forests. We must be aware of our impacts elsewhere on fragile forests globally.

However, in the UK we are forecast to have a decreasing availability of home-grown timber from the late 2030s. This is due to the impact of a reduction in commercial tree planting from the early 1990s until recent years. We must address the issue of increasing demand and a decreasing resource of sustainable, regulated, home grown timber.

Plantation woodland produces more than one third of the world’s industrial timber despite making up less than 5% of the total forest area. This demonstrates the importance that large forests play in sustaining timber supplies in a global market where demand for wood products is growing. We can focus timber production on smaller areas to increase productivity whilst reducing our reliance on natural forests at great environmental cost.

Wood producing forests benefit environment

In the UK, our wood-producing forests support a wide range of native species such as red squirrels, wood mice and sea eagles. Even the rare Scottish Wildcat is mainly found in wood-producing forests, as the pattern of felling trees and replanting creates valuable wildcat hunting territory. It is now recognised that large wood-producing UK forests represent a net gain in biodiversity when compared to the previous land use. They are creating valuable and, in some cases, crucial habitats.

With global demand for timber rising, an increase in logging in natural forests in countries such as Cameroon and Brazil appears inevitable. This logging is often illegal, exacerbated by poor law enforcement and increases deforestation in these counties. This creates carbon loss and has a significant negative impact on biodiversity-rich forests. This is a global issue that affects us all.

By increasing and using our own wood-producing forests, we will reduce the negative impacts on the planet’s natural woodlands. By doing that, we will reduce our own carbon footprint and create positive gains for UK biodiversity.

We need to increase our new planting rates of all types of woodland, including productive coniferous forests. Here in the UK, such forests provide a sustainable future wood supply – vital for timber security, a strong rural economy, biodiversity and increasing carbon sequestration and storage.

