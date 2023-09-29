Crisis-hit gold miner Scotgold puts most of its 85 employees on unpaid leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

Crisis-hit gold miner Scotgold puts most of its 85 employees on unpaid leave

The company, which is still mining at Cononish, Argylll, is in discussion with an administration specialist 'as a precautionary measure'.

By Keith Findlay
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources

Cononish gold miner Scotgold Resources has put staff on unpaid leave “until further notice” as it prepares for administration.

A creditor has also launched legal proceedings against the troubled company.

Scotgold, which became Scotland’s only comercial gold miner when it started operations at Cononish, near Tyndrum in Argyll, a few years ago.

But it has hit the buffers financially this year and is now desparately trying to raise cash to avoid a collapse.

Financing discussions ‘ongoing’

Trading of its shares on London’s Alternative Investment Market was suspended earlier this month when it said it needed “significant” funding to continue as a going concern.

In an update today, Scotgold said: “Financing discussions are ongoing.

“They are at an advanced stage, with confirmatory diligence being undertaken.

“These have not yet reached final agreement.”

Down the mineshaft at Scotland's only commercial gold producer.
Down the mineshaft at Scotland’s only commercial gold producer. Image: Scotgold Resources

It added: “The company is in discussion with an administration specialist as a precautionary measure in the event it cannot secure financing and needs to appoint an administrator.”

Scotgold insisted accumulated debts “will be addressed if a successful re-finance is achieved”.

But it warned a creditor’s legal action could “reduce the timescale to achieve a funding solution and necessitate an administration appointment”.

About 85 people work for Scotgold

The firm said it was hoping to resolve this particular debt through negotiation and a repayment proposal.

As of November last year, Scotgold employed 96 people and its 2022 annual report highlighted “ambitious growth plans to continue to increase headcount during 2023”.

It is understood the payroll had fallen to around 85 before today’s announcement.

Mining at Cononish.
Mining at Cononish. Image: Scotgold Resources

Scotgold said: “The company has placed the majority of its employees on short-term unpaid leave until further notice.”

This will give it time to “advance the financing discussions and preserve funds” to help retain some “key trained staff” across mining and plant and maintenance”, it added.

These retained staff will “maintain the company’s assets and ensure compliance with statutory, regulatory and environmental reporting obligations for the immediate future”.

A source told The Press and Journal “limited” mining operations are continuing.

Cononish challenges

Efforts to ramp up production at Cononish this year have hit challenges. Bosses were forced to shore up the firm’s finances after production levels fell “below plan” in the first quarter.

The company appointed an interim boss earlier this year. Chief financial officer Sean Duffy moved into the chief executive’s role to replace Phil Day, who quit to spend more time with his family in Australia.

Scotgold, whose mining activities in Argyll featured in popular BBC TV series Gold Town, has previously said Cononish is only the beginning of its Scottish gold ambitions.

More from Scotland business

Bob Buskie, chief executive of Port of Cromarty Firth.
Huge investment at Port of Cromarty Firth may swell to £330 million
An Equinor worker offshore and Energy Minister Graham Stuart.
New documents show unusually long gap in Rosebank approval process
Birdlife in the sea off the north-east coast.
ScotWind developers flock together to gather bird survey data
Campaigners take part in a "stop Rosebank" protest in Edinburgh, after the controversial Equinor Rosebank North Sea oilfield was given the go-ahead.
Campaigners vow legal action over Rosebank approval
On the deck of the Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel.
TechnipFMC, Odfjell and Altera win big Rosebank contracts
Scottish National Investment Bank CEO Al Denholm, left, and William Kyle, fund director at investee company PfP Capital.
Scotland's investment bank posts £4.5 million hit from deposit return scheme firm's demise
Roger White, chief executive of AG Barr.
Iconic fizzy drink firm AG Barr to turn more Irn-Bru into Pwr-Bru
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Craig Walker, Andy Williams, Jo De Silva and Tony Story. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: prestigious event will be worth £3m to the Highlands
Campaigners want an inquiry into the number of wind farms planned for Skye
New calls for inquiry into planned Skye windfarms and power line

Conversation