‘Outstanding’ Inverness boutique hotel on market for £1.4 million

The current owner of the property has run it for over 30 years and is now eyeing retirement.

By Alex Banks
Graham + Sibbald is marketing the hotel and is inviting offers in the region of £1.4 million. Image: Graham + Sibbald
Graham + Sibbald is marketing the hotel and is inviting offers in the region of £1.4 million. Image: Graham + Sibbald

An “outstanding” Inverness boutique hotel has been brought to the market for £1.4 million.

The Heathmount Hotel, located on Kingsmills Road, has eight guest bedrooms and a restaurant.

The property, in the west end of Inverness, also includes two bars and a private dining area.

The listing is being managed by property firm Graham + Sibbald, who call the hotel “a true gem”.

‘Bittersweet’ for retirement seeking owner

Fiona Newton, who currently owns the business, is set to retire after over 30 years of running the hotel.

She said: “This is a bittersweet announcement.

“I have owned and operated The Heathmount Hotel for over 30 years and can honestly say it is so much more than a pub, hotel and restaurant.

Inside the restaurant area at The Heathmount Hotel in Inverness, which has been put up for sale.
Inside of the Inverness hotel which has its own restaurant. Image: Graham + Sibbald.

“Our loyal staff and customer base make The Heathmount a true community hub. I will miss being at the centre of it.

“However, I believe it is time for a new generation to takeover and build on my success so I can spend more time with my grandchildren.”

Heathmount Hotel a ‘great business opportunity’

Graham + Sibbald said the hotel offers an opportunity for new owners to build upon its “stellar reputation”.

As well as two large busy bars, a restaurant, private dining area and eight en-suite bedrooms, the property has an outside terrace with integrated heaters and firepits.

Mr Seymour said: “We were delighted to bring to the market The Heathmount Hotel.

“This outstanding hotel has proven itself to be a key player in the Inverness market attracting large crowds all year round.

“It is regarded as one of the cities key leisure institutions and its reputation is well known.

“The seller has decided now is the time to retire from the trade and presents a very well presented and highly profitable business for the next owner enjoy.”

One of the bars at the Inverness hotel.
The Heathmount Hotel has two bars and also offers an outside seating area. Image: Graham + Sibbald
Large bedroom in The Heathmount Hotel, now up for sale.
The hotel boasts eight bedrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Graham + Sibbald is advertising the property as “seamlessly” blending traditional and modern fixtures and fittings.

It said it provides all clientele with a “sense of relaxed sophistication and the best of highland hospitality”.

The property, which underwent a £250,000 refurbishment in 2017, has a room occupancy which sits at over 90%.

The firm added: “It is evident the current owner has poured love into the property and as retirement nears.

“She has left behind an outstanding business and her truly impressive eye for interior design.”

