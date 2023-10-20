Orkney Fishermen’s Society bought from administration, saving 55 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney Fishermen’s Society bought from administration, saving 55 jobs

The cash flow issues stem from the impact of Covid, Brexit and historic crab shortages.

By Rob McLaren
Orkney Fishermen's Society processing facility on Stromness. Image: Google Maps
Orkney Fishermen's Society processing facility on Stromness. Image: Google Maps

Orkney Fishermen’s Society has been sold out of administration in a deal that saves the jobs of all 55 staff.

The 70-year-old co-operative was largely owned by inshore fishermen and is one of the main brown crab producers in the UK.

It runs a large processing facility in Stromness.

Its administration was caused by acute cash flow issues stemming from the impact of the pandemic, Brexit and a crab shortage five years ago.

The society has been acquired by Orkney Crab, a subsidiary of Oban-based PDK Shellfish Limited, for an undisclosed sum.

Reasons for Orkney Fishermen’s Society administration

Founded in 1953, Orkney Fishermen’s Society was created as a co-operative society by local fishermen.

Its factory processes crab for UK and international markets and it also trades in lobsters and whelks.

An onsite fish shop supplies a wide variety of seafood to the local community.

The administration was caused by cash flow problems stemming from the effects of Covid, significant recruitment issues arising from Brexit, and an acute shortage of crab in 2018 due to adverse weather.

This was coupled with the impact of high purchase prices caused by pressure from far east markets at the time.

Efforts by the directors to restructure the business and secure additional funding proved unsuccessful.

PDK Shellfish plans

PDK Shellfish‘s managing director Paul Knight started as a sole trader in 1998 with one chilled van, buying from one fishing vessel on the Island of Mull.

The company has since grown significantly, purchasing large quantities of live shellfish directly from multiple fishing vessels, predominately from all the Scottish islands.

Mr Knight said: “Orkney Fishermen’s Society has an outstanding reputation for the quality of seafood harvested and processed by its fishermen and staff.

Paul Knight, managing director of PDK Shellfish. Image: PDK Shellfish 

“It will be a case of business as usual. We also have plans to invest in the company and the products.

“We will provide services to local fishermen as we look to re-establish the business.”

Orkney Fishermen’s Society will continue to operate from its existing premises.

The sale was handled by joint administrators Michelle Elliot and Callum Carmichael, partners with FRP Advisory.

The sale process for the Telegraph Media Group and Spectator Magazine has been launched (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sale process to secure new owners for Telegraph and Spectator is launched
Elon Musk says X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch an ad-free version of its X Premium subscription, allowing users to pay to not see advertising (PA)
Elon Musk says ad-free X Premium subscription is coming soon
