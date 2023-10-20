Midlock leads Blackface shearlings at Lanark to £45,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midlock leads Blackface shearlings at Lanark to £45,000

Overall averages were up by £490 per head on the year to level at £2,952.

By Lynsey Clark
The Wight family's Midlock pen led the way at day one of the Lanark Blackface sale.
Blackface shearling rams met a strong demand at Lawrie and Symington’s Lanark Mart, with a top price of £45,000 and overall averages up by £490 per head on the year, to level at £2,952.

Leading the way, late in the sale, was the best from Allan and Ben Wight’s Midlock consignment, a son of a £30,000 Nunnerie tup.

Out of the same ewe that produced the £100,000 Midlock, this one sold in a two-way split to Robert Cockburn, Hill of Errol, Errol, and the Dunlop family at Elmscleugh, Dunbar.

Another from the Midlock flock, based at Crawford, near Biggar, made £20,000 to Malcolm Coubrough, Hartside, Lamington. It was sired by a home-bred £30,000 tup.

Richard Carruthers received a top of £36,000 for a shearling from his Merkland flock, from Thornhill, Dumfries. He is sired by the £34,000 Crossflatt tup that previously bred sons at £20,000 and £11,000 twice for the flock. A trio of buyers were final bidders on this one – Billy Renwick, Blackhouse, Yarrow; Burncastle Farming, Lauder, and the Campbells at Glenrath.

Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke shearlings attracted plenty of attention, with four of those hitting the five-figure mark. Dearest, at £32,000, was a son of £17,000 Midlock, which sold to Mairi and Robert Paterson, Dunruchan, Crieff, buying along with Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow and Sam McClymont, Tinnis, Selkirk.

Others from Dyke made £15,000, to Danny Hair, Drumbreddan, Stranraer and David Ferguson, Drannandow; £12,000 to Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, and Alastair MacArthur, Nunnerie, Elvanfoot; and £11,000 to Stephen Duncan’s Livet flock at Glenlivet.

The Renwick family, from Corsebank, Sanquhar, enjoyed their best ever trade, selling to £28,000 for a son of a £1000 South Cobbinshaw tup, which went to Andrew Provan, Parkhall, Douglas; the Hamiltons of Aikengall, Dunbar and Malcolm Coubrough, Hartside, Lamington.

Shearlings from Archie and John MacGregor’s Allanfauld pen, Kilsyth, proved popular, with the pen number one reaching £22,000.

Sired by a £30,000 Nunnerie, he went across the water to Northern Ireland, selling to Messrs McGuigan.

Another from Allanfauld, by a £16,000 Midlock, made £11,000 to Alastair MacArthur, Nunnerie, Elvanfoot, and Allan Wight, Midlock, Crawford.

Making £18,000, was one from Alan Smith, Wester Crosswoodhill, West Calder.

Sired by a £9000 Glenrath, he was knocked down to Scott Lambie, Ashcraig, Selkirk; Philiphaugh Trust’s Dryhope flock at Yarrow and the Hamiltons’ Crosswoodhill flock at West Calder.

Two shearlings hit the £15,000 mark, including one from the Campbells’ at Glenrath, which sold to the Allanfauld and Hartside flocks.

The other at that money came for the last lot in the ring, from Derek Brown’s Madrissa consignment, which sold jointly to Ian Hunter, Dalchirla, Crieff, and the Campbells, Glenrath.

Hugh and Alan Blackwood achieved a top of £14,000 for their Auldhouseburn tups, with that one selling to the Campbells’ Easter Happrew flock, near Peebles, while Willie Dunlop and sons Quintin and William, sold Elmscleugh shearlings at £12,000 to Borthwickshiels and £10,000 to Gosland.

Another at five-figures came from the Paterson Family, Dunruchan, Crieff, with their best, a son of a £4500 Fingland, selling at £10,000 to Larg, Creetown, and Jimmy Wallace, Fingland, Dalry.

Other five-figure sellers included one at £11,000 from Craigdarroch; £10,000 from Kirkstead and £10,000 from Glenrath.

