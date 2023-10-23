Aberdeen firm claims new product will make more offshore wind projects viable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen firm claims new product will make more offshore wind projects viable

The development could limit the need for expensive rock armour around offshore wind structures.

By Rob McLaren
Balmoral's HexDefence system locks around the base of offshore wind jackets. Image: Balmoral
Balmoral's HexDefence system locks around the base of offshore wind jackets. Image: Balmoral

Aberdeen firm Balmoral says its new product has the potential to make more offshore wind projects locations viable.

A common problem around the jackets which support the wind turbines is sea water penetrating down into the sea bed around its legs. This force can even damage cables running from the turbines.

This has traditionally been mitigated by rock dumping around the legs but this can be a costly process.

Balmoral’s HexDefence solution

Balmoral, which employs 300 staff in Aberdeen, has developed a solution to this problem which is claims will produce substantial cost savings and environmental benefits.

The product, called HexDefence, consists of interlocking panels, around 10 metres long, which fit around the legs.

The panels break up the downward flow on the structure and limit the formation of vortices that erode the seabed.

Balmoral Group founder Sir Jim Milne.

Made from concrete or glass reinforced plastics, the panels can be installed prior to shipping or on deck and do not require the use of additional vessels.

Dr Aneel Gill, product R&D manager at Balmoral, said: “This represents a significant step forward for scour protection, offering highly cost-effective performance enhancement across installation, management, and maintenance.

“This proprietary system eliminates the requirement to dump rock, providing a non-invasive approach to protecting the jacket foundation and the immediate surrounding area.”

Balmoral also has a different version of HexDefence which goes up the monopile foundation to achieve the same aims.

Making more offshore wind viable

Balmoral said some projects and locations deemed unviable for offshore wind due to the amount of rock required for scour protection could be revived.

The company said it is in discussions with several developers about using HexDefence.

Balmoral launched a new cable protection system, called Fibreflex, earlier this year.

Managing director Bill Main adds: “As part of our commitment to the local communities in which we work, HexDefence will be produced close to development sites.

“This strategic choice not only increases local content but also contributes to the overall sustainability of offshore wind projects by reducing environmental impact.”

Balmoral operates a 250,000 sq ft custom-built facility in Aberdeen.

The company, which was founded in 1980 by Sir Jim Milne, has around 600 staff worldwide.

More from Business

The overall winners from Foxhillfarm and Spittalton herds.
Stirling Bull Sales: Foxhillfarm takes overall champion
Dave McLeod said the celbrity chef's comments make the industry look "cheap and nasty". Image: Dave McLeod
Inverness chip shop owner's anger at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge over 'year-old fish' comments
Chevron has agreed a deal to buy Hess (Ben Margot/AP)
US oil giant Chevron agrees 53 billion dollar deal to buy Hess
Morgan Turner
19-year-old Morgan opens new Inverurie barbers
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)
British steel ‘the future, not the past’, Starmer vows during Port Talbot visit
Transport Committee MPs have expressed concern about ticket office closure proposals (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ticket office closure plans going ‘too far, too fast’, say MPs
Vistry has joined rival housebuilders in warning over weaker demand in the housing market as it prepares to cut around 200 jobs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Vistry says housing market slowdown persists and plans 200 job cuts
Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer vows to put party politics aside to make UK a leader…
The Dram Queen is located near Aberour in Speyside. Image: Ann Miller
The Dram Queen aims to demystify Scotch whisky in the heart of Speyside
A visualisation of the new manufacturing plant. Image: Global Energy Group Nigg Ltd
£200m plans for new Highland factory which would create 156 jobs

Conversation