Aberdeen firm Evolve iMS investing £300,000 in support services

Managing director Robin Parkinson says he wants to 'empower' other businesses through technology.

By Keith Findlay
Evolve iiMS MD Robin Parkinson and the firm's office in the west end of Aberdeen. Image: DCT Media/Google Maps

An Aberdeen company that helps other businesses “transform” their digital connectivity, is investing £300,000 in a new support services division.

Evolve iMS, based on Rubislaw Place in the city’s west end, said it was responding to client demand.

It described its new venture as “a technology partner that is flexible and informed”.

The investment to date totals nearly £97,000.

A further £200,000 is earmarked for the next 12 months following service establishment.

Recruitment plans

Evolve iMS, whose clients range from small and medium-sized enterprises to “multibillion turnover plcs”, expects to “quickly” grow headcount in its London office from the two software developers currently working there.

The company employs 16 people total across its Aberdeen and London offices.

Managing director Robin Parkinson said: “From day one we have taken a business analyst approach to our technology services, consulting with executive teams to understand profit centres, pain points and laborious processes.

“Initially, we set the business up to implement and support core business systems such as our client’s financial software and their data landscapes.

From day one we have taken a business analyst approach to our technology services.”

Robin Parkinson, Evolve iMS

“More and more often, this is resulting in us providing consultancy on the infrastructure that is driving the systems.

“We feel there is a real disconnect between business leaders aiming to have efficient systems and actionable insights and the goals of IT vendors pursuing sales and equipment refreshes.

Image: Shutterstock

“We intend to build an end-to-end solution for our customers where we handle as little or as much of their requirement as they want.”

Mr Parkinson added: “If a business is looking to empower itself through technology and improve its efficiency, we help them do that.

“We provide development, advice and support to guide them through their entire digital transformation journey.”

