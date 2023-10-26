Aberdeen office market bounces back in Q3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen office market bounces back in Q3

Granite City supply at lowest level since 2015.

The Capitol building on Union Street.
The biggest deals of the third quarter included a new letting in the Capitol building on Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Property experts have reveaed an uptick in office market in and around Aberdeen during the third quarter of 2023.

Take-up over the three months totalled 141,789sq ft, reflecting a 167% jump on the previous quarter’s 53,091sq ft figure and 196% increase on the same period in 2022.

It brings total take-up for the year to date, after a subdued first six months, to 258,431sq ft.

The Q3 2023 figure was achieved across 29 deals, with the largest transaction being Odfjell Technology’s 19,464sq ft letting at Prime View in the Prime Four business park at Kingswells.

It is encouraging to see an uptick in office activity following on from a reasonably quiet start to the year.”

Matthew Park, Knight Frank.

Office market giant CBRE, which was involved in the Odfjell deal, said there were multiple sub-lettings at Prime View, totalling nearly 35,000sq ft, in the third quarter.

SSE and Cegal acquired 9,990sq ft and 5,694sq ft respectively in the building and, as a result, space at Prime Four – one of Aberdeen’s premier out-of-town business locations – is now “extremely limited”.

Other major Q3 deals included Kellas Midstream taking 10,149sq ft at the Capitol on Union Street and COSL Drilling’s 6,550sq ft move into the iQ building in the city centre.

Inside COSL's new offices in Aberdeen. l-r Donald MacLeod and Angus Powles, of COSL, with FG Burnett's Graeme Nisbet.
Inside COSL’s new offices in Aberdeen. L-r Donald MacLeod and Angus Powles, of COSL, with Graeme Nisbet, of property firm FG Burnett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

CBRE also reported a continued fall in office availability in and around the city, with supply now sitting at around 2.12 million sq ft. This is down from 2.51m sq ft in the previous quarter and the lowest total since 2015.

Grade A accommodation in Aberdeen remains in even shorter supply, with about 206,500sq ft available amid continued strong demand for best-in-class space in the Granite City.

‘Best-in-class’ space in short supply

Dominic Millar, an apprentice surveyor in CBRE’s Aberdeen office, said: “After a slower start to the year, the Aberdeen office market has bounced back with an encouraging third quarter of occupational take-up, surpassing the total for the first half of the year.

“We expect this letting activity to continue into the last quarter of the year.

“However, this upward trend will likely come up against a lack of new Grade A development as Aberdeen faces a shortage of new, best-in-class office space. Since completion of schemes such as The Capitol, Marischal Square and the Silver Fin building in 2018, there hasn’t been any significant new office development.”

Dominic Millar, apprentice surveyor with CBRE in Aberdeen.
Dominic Millar, apprentice surveyor with CBRE in Aberdeen. Image: CBRE

Mr Millar added: “With an office stock figure of 10.3m (sq ft), the new Grade A vacancy rate is a low 2%.”

“With little development coming out the ground, the focus will be on landlords refurbishing older stock to meet the increased occupier demand for best-in-class, ESG (Environmental, social, and governance-compliant space.”

The Aberdeen office market has bounced back with an encouraging third quarter of occupational take-up.”

Dominic Millar, CBRE

Commercial property experts Knight Frank said the majority of deals agreed in the third quarter involved companies in the energy and utilities market, with their commitment to the Granite City “underpinned by the sustained higher oil price”.

Knight Frank said Aberdeen’s west end remained a “favourable” location, seeing the most transactional activity in 2023,

West end revamps boosting Aberdeen office market

More than two-fifths of office deals have involved west-end properties, Knight Frank said, adding the area’s popularity was due in part to recent refurbishments and investments, bringing traditional listed buildings in line with modern occupiers’ requirements.

New features include revamped common areas, as well as improved energy efficiency measures.

Matthew Park, partner in the Aberdeen office of Knight Frank, said: “It is encouraging to see an uptick in office activity following on from a reasonably quiet start to the year.

“With a flurry of deals completed this quarter, we are cautiously optimistic the market is back on track for a strong end to 2023.

Matthew Park, office agency partner at Knight Frank in Aberdeen.
Matthew Park, office agency partner at Knight Frank in Aberdeen. Image: Knight Frank

““The sustained high oil price is undoubtedly giving the city a boost, with more companies committing to high-quality office space across Aberdeen. The flight to quality remains high on the agenda for any businesses considering new space.

“And it is great to see the results of landlords’ hard work and investment in the west end beginning to attract new occupiers.”

More on commercial property

More from Business

A former model is suing Abercrombie & Fitch (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’
NatWest said its performance is likely to have been affected by more customers looking for better returns on their savings (Matt Crossick/PA)
FTSE 100 slides to two-month low as NatWest drags on banks
Sainsbury’s is to update investors next week (Michael McHugh/PA)
Cost of living in focus as Sainsbury’s set to reveal sales rise
The figures come after last year’s record numbers (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Exxon Mobil’s third quarter profit down compared with last year’s record figure
New joint owners, Michael Cowlam and Magdalena Pierce in the landmark. Image: Seacroft Marine
Management buyout for Aberdeen marine consultancy
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Drawing impression of Russell Construction's new home.
New home for construction firm at Elgin Business Park
NatWest also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Coutts (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest sees customers switch to savings accounts as interest rates rise
The British Airways owner said revenue rose 18.0% (Steve Parsons/PA)
IAG profits up 56% due to ‘strong demand across all routes’
NatWest Group’s decision to shut down Nigel Farage’s Coutts account showed ‘serious failings’ in its treatment of the politician (Gareth Fuller/PA)
NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe finds

Conversation