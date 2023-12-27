Elgin craft beer shop and taproom on local support increase in 2023

An Elgin craft beer shop and taproom has seen a steady rise in tourists and local customers throughout the past year, according to its manager.

Against the Grain, on Batchen Street, is managed by Calum McWilliam who feels the business is “full of potential”.

He has seen a steady increase of local support and believes Elgin is an exciting place to be.

After first opening in June 2018, the dog-friendly bar now offers more than 150 beers from around the world.

Following its 2023 success, the business is now looking to increase its current capacity of 25 customers.

Local support for Against the Grain

Mr McWilliam started his role as manager in January.

He believes there has been a “shift in mentality” in locals supporting Elgin.

He added: “We work with microbreweries across the world to bring in unique tastes and experiences, and Elgin has been very supportive.

“A lot of people will make the effort to stick their head in the doors and say hello.

“Most regulars are close enough to us we’ve even received Christmas cards.

“Against the Grain is very appreciative of all the support – there has been a lot of newcomers.

“Batchen Street has so many unique businesses now and it is a great place to be”.

The manager sees the business, which employs two full-time staff, as “a little gateway bar into trying craft beers, real ales and spirits”.

Against the Grain, which celebrated its fifth birthday this year, has also seen an increase in tourists.

He said: “It’s been a lot busier tourism wise throughout the town – which is great to see.

“We certainly feel its affects, especially during the whisky season, and saw a real influx at the tail end of April.

“As far as I can see that must mean B&B’s and hotels will have seen a growing improvement too.”

Elgin business relations

Calum believes the reason Batchen Street has become a “staple of Elgin” is due to the connection between businesses.

He said: “We have a good relationship with every other business on the street and it works really well.

“We’ve had the occasional event which will incorporate other local businesses – for example Manna has supplied us with tapas for Mexican fusion nights.

“It’s a strong and diverse town and in the end it all comes down to pride -we want the best on offer here.

“There’s a good community feeling in the town and there’s also a lot of investment at the moment – it’s exciting.”

Take a seat

Calum said the key to having more faces come through the door is having the space for them.

Mr McWilliam said: “It’s an ever-evolving business so, of course, we look ahead and see what we could do better.

“One thing we’d like to look at is potentially rejigging the place slightly in order to increase our capacity.

“We don’t want to have to turn anyone away, so we’ll look at it and come up with a solution.

“That being said, we still believe being a smaller bar is what we are. Each guest can then have a proper amount of interaction with ourselves.”