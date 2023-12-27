Elgin craft beer shop and taproom on local support increase in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin craft beer shop and taproom on local support increase in 2023

Manager describes the business as "a little gateway bar into trying craft beers, real ales and spirits".

By Alex Banks
Manager Calum McWilliam said the Elgin craft beer shop and taproom had enjoyed a successful 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Manager Calum McWilliam said the Elgin craft beer shop and taproom had enjoyed a successful 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Elgin craft beer shop and taproom has seen a steady rise in tourists and local customers throughout the past year, according to its manager.

Against the Grain, on Batchen Street, is managed by Calum McWilliam who feels the business is “full of potential”.

He has seen a steady increase of local support and believes Elgin is an exciting place to be.

After first opening in June 2018, the dog-friendly bar now offers more than 150 beers from around the world.

Following its 2023 success, the business is now looking to increase its current capacity of 25 customers.

Local support for Against the Grain

Mr McWilliam started his role as manager in January.

He believes there has been a “shift in mentality” in locals supporting Elgin.

He added: “We work with microbreweries across the world to bring in unique tastes and experiences, and Elgin has been very supportive.

“A lot of people will make the effort to stick their head in the doors and say hello.

“Most regulars are close enough to us we’ve even received Christmas cards.

“Against the Grain is very appreciative of all the support – there has been a lot of  newcomers.

Against the Grain, on Batchen Street, Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Batchen Street has so many unique businesses now and it is a great place to be”.

The manager sees the business, which employs two full-time staff,  as “a little gateway bar into trying craft beers, real ales and spirits”.

Against the Grain, which celebrated its fifth birthday this year, has also seen an increase in tourists.

He said: “It’s been a lot busier tourism wise throughout the town – which is great to see.

“We certainly feel its affects, especially during the whisky season, and saw a real influx at the tail end of April.

“As far as I can see that must mean B&B’s and hotels will have seen a growing improvement too.”

Elgin business relations

Calum believes the reason Batchen Street has become a “staple of Elgin” is due to the connection between businesses.

He said: “We have a good relationship with every other business on the street and it works really well.

Manager Calum McWilliam is hopeful of increasing the craft beer shop and taproom’s capacity. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We’ve had the occasional event which will incorporate other local businesses – for example Manna has supplied us with tapas for Mexican fusion nights.

“It’s a strong and diverse town and in the end it all comes down to pride -we want the best on offer here.

“There’s a good community feeling in the town and there’s also a lot of investment at the moment – it’s exciting.”

Take a seat

Calum said the key to having more faces come through the door is having the space for them.

Mr McWilliam said: “It’s an ever-evolving business so, of course, we look ahead and see what we could do better.

“One thing we’d like to look at is potentially rejigging the place slightly in order to increase our capacity.

“We don’t want to have to turn anyone away, so we’ll look at it and come up with a solution.

“That being said, we still believe being a smaller bar is what we are. Each guest can then have a proper amount of interaction with ourselves.”

