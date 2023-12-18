Aberdeen Airport owner addresses speculation it could be put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Airport owner addresses speculation it could be put up for sale

Reports claimed the airport could be sold next year.

By Kelly Wilson
Flight taking off from Aberdeen airport.
Reports of Aberdeen Airport going up for sale next year. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

An owner of Aberdeen Airport has dismissed speculation that it could be put up for sale next year.

It had been reported that the owners of AGS Airports, which operates Aberdeen, are considering selling their stake in the company.

Unnamed sources quoted by Reuters claimed AGS owners Macquarie Infrastructure and Ferrovial, could sell up next year.

AGS Airports also operates Glasgow and Southampton airports.

Aberdeen Airport sale dismissed

However, a spokeswoman for Ferrovial today confirmed there were no plans to sell Aberdeen Airport.

A spokeswoman for Ferrovial said: “I can say that there are no AGS-related sales processes launched at this stage.

“We have no plans of selling our stake in Aberdeen either.”

Madrid-based Ferrovial owns 50% of Aberdeen Airport through a partnership with Australia’s Macquarie Infrastructure.

Together they paid Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) nearly £1.05 billion for the airports in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton in December 2014.

Reuters claimed the information the group would be put on sale was coming from “two people with knowledge of the plans”.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Airport refused to comment other than saying it was “simply speculation”.

Recent figures from Ferrovial showed Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports continued to grow in the first nine months of 2023, with 14.9% growth in traffic driving a 19.4% year-on-year increase in revenue.

Edinburgh Airport sale

The Aberdeen Airport owner has addressed the claims as it emerged the owner of Edinburgh Airport could sell next year.

Sky News is reporting the owners of Edinburgh Airport, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), has hired HSBC and JP Morgan to run the sale of Edinburgh Airport.

This process is expected to get underway at some point in the first half of 2024. The auction could draw bids of £2.5 billion.

Edinburgh Airport could be up for sale soon. Image: Edinburgh Airport/PA

GIP has owned Edinburgh Airport since 2012, when it bought it from BAA.

Ferrovial has been associated with the aviation industry since 1998 and in that time has invested in 32 airports across the UK, Italy, Australia, Chile and Mexico, among other countries.

