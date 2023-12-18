Aberdeen Airport owner addresses speculation it could be put up for sale

An owner of Aberdeen Airport has dismissed speculation that it could be put up for sale next year.

It had been reported that the owners of AGS Airports, which operates Aberdeen, are considering selling their stake in the company.

Unnamed sources quoted by Reuters claimed AGS owners Macquarie Infrastructure and Ferrovial, could sell up next year.

AGS Airports also operates Glasgow and Southampton airports.

Aberdeen Airport sale dismissed

However, a spokeswoman for Ferrovial today confirmed there were no plans to sell Aberdeen Airport.

A spokeswoman for Ferrovial said: “I can say that there are no AGS-related sales processes launched at this stage.

“We have no plans of selling our stake in Aberdeen either.”

Madrid-based Ferrovial owns 50% of Aberdeen Airport through a partnership with Australia’s Macquarie Infrastructure.

Together they paid Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) nearly £1.05 billion for the airports in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton in December 2014.

Reuters claimed the information the group would be put on sale was coming from “two people with knowledge of the plans”.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Airport refused to comment other than saying it was “simply speculation”.

Recent figures from Ferrovial showed Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports continued to grow in the first nine months of 2023, with 14.9% growth in traffic driving a 19.4% year-on-year increase in revenue.

Edinburgh Airport sale

The Aberdeen Airport owner has addressed the claims as it emerged the owner of Edinburgh Airport could sell next year.

Sky News is reporting the owners of Edinburgh Airport, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), has hired HSBC and JP Morgan to run the sale of Edinburgh Airport.

This process is expected to get underway at some point in the first half of 2024. The auction could draw bids of £2.5 billion.

GIP has owned Edinburgh Airport since 2012, when it bought it from BAA.

Ferrovial has been associated with the aviation industry since 1998 and in that time has invested in 32 airports across the UK, Italy, Australia, Chile and Mexico, among other countries.