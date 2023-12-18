‘Our stock is safe’: Aberdeen sweet shop sends out warning after crackdown on banned US candy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Our stock is safe’: Aberdeen sweet shop sends out warning after crackdown on banned US candy

Products such as Jolly Ranchers and Swedish Fish have been taken off the shelves in other shops in the UK.

By Chris Cromar & Bailey Moreton
Packet of Jolly Ranchers at window.
Jolly Ranchers is a popular US sweet. Image: Wowzie.

A sweet shop owner in Aberdeen has reassured customers that its imported food items from the United States are in line with UK standards.

Louise Dawson – who has owned Wowzie since 2008 – reacted to recent “negative reports” in the press, which has seen Trading Standards officials crack down on shops selling sweets that have banned ingredients in them.

She said this has been “very confusing and inconsistent” which has “caused obvious concern for the public”.

Wowzie in Aberdeen.
Wowzie is located in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Google Maps.

Sweets imported from the US including Jolly Ranchers, Lemon Heads and Swedish Fish, as well as the drink Mountain Dew can have “illegal” contents in them.

Some Jolly Ranchers and Swedish Fish contain mineral oil in them, which is banned in the UK.

Imported Mountain Dew from the US was also found to contain the banned Calcium Disodium EDTA.

Mrs Dawson told customers that all of her products sold are “safe for sale” and are “constantly monitored in order to ensure best practises are followed at all times”.

She said: “For the past few months we have been working closely with both Trading Standards and food safety consultants on the topic of mineral oil and its uses on some items of confectionery imported from the USA.

‘We have always passed any inspection’

“We will continue to closely monitor all of our products and as previously stated with products such as Swedish Fish, we will always inform any customers on any changes to products purchased that are no longer allowed to be sold within the UK.”

Wowzie, which is located on St Andrew Street in Aberdeen city centre, imports its products through UK agents and directly via their Economic Operators Registration and Identification (EORI) number.

Mrs Dawson told The P&J: “We have been visited and checked by Trading Standards and also inspected by environmental health.

“We have always passed any inspection and are happy to work with these agencies to ensure our service and products are correct and safe for our valuable customers.”

Packet of Sweden Fish at counter.
US imported Swedish fish contains mineral oil, which is banned for consumption in the UK. Image: Wowzie.

The business owner also thinks that the “buck” should stop at government agencies who give the green light for goods and products to enter the country.

She also said the importers of these products need to take some responsibility as well: “They are the people who have the best access to ingredients and are responsible for the goods they are profiting from.

“I appreciate that retailers have responsibilities too but purchasing goods in good faith from reputable importers is not something you doubt at the time of purchase.”

‘Avoid food products that are not meant to be sold in the UK’

A spokesman for Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said: “There are strict rules regarding the use of additives, such as colours, flavourings and preservatives in food. Food additives must be assessed for safety prior to sale in Great Britain and used in line with any conditions set by the law.

“We know there is a problem with imported drinks, sweets, breakfast cereals and baked goods and we’re working with local authorities to protect consumers. At the moment we advise consumers to avoid food products that are not meant to be sold in the UK due to the possibility of allergens that are not declared on the label or unauthorised ingredients.

“Some additives aren’t authorised here, and some might be classed as safe for the UK, but not at the higher levels in these products. FSS will inform consumers if there is a food safety risk through food alerts which are published on our website and anyone can sign up to receive these as soon as they are published.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fears for patient safety as NHS Grampian rolls-out 'risky' new care plan at ARI
Aberdeen couple Julie and Chris Ramsey drove from the North to the South Pole entirely in an electric vehicle. Image: Pole to Pole EV/Facebook.
Polar bears and butteries: Aberdeen couple's journey from Arctic to Antarctic in an electric…
Steve Bothwell and John Elphinstone at the Green stairs, which have been closed for refurbishment.
'It's ruined Christmas': Repairs on city centre stairs cost 'strangled' traders on The Green…
The toilet blocks are now part of the Pavillion at Union Terrace Gardens. Supplied by Zync360
Sneak peek inside historic Victorian toilets in new before-and-after tour of Union Terrace Gardens
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drug-dealing Aberdeen biker sent flying after crashing into police car
Giant buoy on beach.
Oh buoy! What is this giant object washed up on Aberdeen beach?
missing twins Kenzie and Connor Innes
Police searching for missing twins last seen in Aberdeen
Mount Cafe staff with Mrs Claus.
Gallery: Tis the season to be jolly... Mrs Claus delights visitors at Greyhope bay
The Dyce Marriott closure has resulted in 39 jobs going.
Marriott bosses confirm 39 job losses in 'difficult' Dyce closure
Moray Road, Fraserburgh, was cordoned off following a gas explosion. Image: DC Thomson
Man sentenced over Fraserburgh gas explosion

Conversation