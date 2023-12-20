Inverness hot tub specialist’s building could make splash at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness hot tub specialist’s building could make splash at auction

The glass-fronted shop is under a lease agreement for £24,000 a year until 2026.

By Alex Banks
The Inverness showroom is currently owned by Sava Estates. Image: Future Property Auctions
An Inverness building which is home to a hot tub specialist is up for  auction with a guide price of £194,000.

The Harbour Road ground floor unit, which is let to Hydropool Highlands, will go under the hammer tomorrow at 3pm.

New owners will immediately enter a deal with the hot tub shop which has a lease agreement until August 2026.

Future Property Auctions will offer a buy now option at £227,500 until the deadline of 3pm on Thursday.

Sava Estates owns the unit and has chosen not to comment on why the building is for sale.

Hydropool Highlands opportunity at auction

The auction firm said the building is in a “prime trading location” in the Highland capital.

Hydropool Highlands’ current agreement is for £24,000 a year and the ground floor unit extends across 6,343 sq ft.

The hot tub showroom displays more than 20 spas and is open seven days a week.

The business is one of several branches from the Canada-headquartered firm which supplies its products to over 40 countries.

Inside the Hydropool Highlands hot tub showroom on Harbour Road. Image: Future Property Auctions

The Harbour Road unit also benefits from 33 parking spaces at the front and side of the building.

Future Property Auctions claim there is a “high volume of passing traffic” with nearby occupiers including Majestic Wine and Arnold Clark.

The auctioneers stated: “Inverness is the main business and commercial centre in the Highlands.

“It offers extensive shopping, leisure and entertainment facilities, along with excellent road, rail and air links to the South and beyond.”

Nairn property up for grabs at auction

The auction includes several other Highland and Moray properties – including the chance to own the new Original Factory Shop in Nairn.

With a guide price of £240,000, new owners of the High Street unit are guaranteed £32,500 a year from its occupants.

The former M&Co building is currently undergoing refurbishments following its closure in April.

The former M&Co on High Street in Nairn. Image: Google

The property comprises a substantial ground floor and basement as part of a larger two storey development.

There is also a fixed increase to £35,000 per annum in 2027 before the end of the deal in January 2028.

Future Property Auctions claim it will benefit from high volumes of passing trade and is in a “superb location”.

It also said the 5,771 sq ft unit is an “excellent size” and benefits from its rear storage area and also a staff break area.

