Inverness hot tub specialist’s building could make splash at auction

An Inverness building which is home to a hot tub specialist is up for auction with a guide price of £194,000.

The Harbour Road ground floor unit, which is let to Hydropool Highlands, will go under the hammer tomorrow at 3pm.

New owners will immediately enter a deal with the hot tub shop which has a lease agreement until August 2026.

Future Property Auctions will offer a buy now option at £227,500 until the deadline of 3pm on Thursday.

Sava Estates owns the unit and has chosen not to comment on why the building is for sale.

Hydropool Highlands opportunity at auction

The auction firm said the building is in a “prime trading location” in the Highland capital.

Hydropool Highlands’ current agreement is for £24,000 a year and the ground floor unit extends across 6,343 sq ft.

The hot tub showroom displays more than 20 spas and is open seven days a week.

The business is one of several branches from the Canada-headquartered firm which supplies its products to over 40 countries.

The Harbour Road unit also benefits from 33 parking spaces at the front and side of the building.

Future Property Auctions claim there is a “high volume of passing traffic” with nearby occupiers including Majestic Wine and Arnold Clark.

The auctioneers stated: “Inverness is the main business and commercial centre in the Highlands.

“It offers extensive shopping, leisure and entertainment facilities, along with excellent road, rail and air links to the South and beyond.”

Nairn property up for grabs at auction

The auction includes several other Highland and Moray properties – including the chance to own the new Original Factory Shop in Nairn.

With a guide price of £240,000, new owners of the High Street unit are guaranteed £32,500 a year from its occupants.

The former M&Co building is currently undergoing refurbishments following its closure in April.

The property comprises a substantial ground floor and basement as part of a larger two storey development.

There is also a fixed increase to £35,000 per annum in 2027 before the end of the deal in January 2028.

Future Property Auctions claim it will benefit from high volumes of passing trade and is in a “superb location”.

It also said the 5,771 sq ft unit is an “excellent size” and benefits from its rear storage area and also a staff break area.