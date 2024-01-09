Vattenfall plans for Aberdeenshire wind farm challenged over wildcat conservation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vattenfall plans for Aberdeenshire wind farm challenged over wildcat conservation

The Swedish power company received approval for its 77MW Clashindarroch II wind farm in June last year.

By Mathew Perry
A Scottish wildcat in captivity. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Plans for a wind farm in Aberdeenshire are set to face legal action from a conservation group concerned about wildcat protection.

Swedish power company Vattenfall received approval for its 77MW Clashindarroch II wind farm in June last year.

Located near Huntly, the wind farm will include 14 turbines with a tip height of around 590ft, generating enough electricity to power 55,000 homes.

The project is close to another wind farm operated by Vattenfall, which features 18 turbines and was completed in 2015 at a cost of around £62 million.

Clashindarroch Wind Farm, Aberdeenshire.

However, conservation group Wildcat Haven fears it could endanger the local wildcat population and has pursued a judicial review of the approval.

The petition is set to be heard on Thursday, January 18 at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

‘Potentially catastrophic’

Wildcat Haven director Paul O’Donoghue told BBC Scotland News the wind farm would be “potentially catastrophic” for the animals.

“Wildcat Haven is absolutely pro-renewables, but it’s all about the right development for the right site and this is clearly the wrong development at the wrong site,” Mr O’Donoghue said.

A spokesperson for Vattenfall told Press & Journal sister website Energy Voice: “We design our wind farms so they reduce carbon emissions and protect wildlife at the same time.

A wildcat in Clashindarroch forest.

“Our wind farm at Clashindarroch has already been generating electricity for over 8 years with no negative impact on the wildcat population and we have recently completed peat bog restoration and tree planting to provide further cover for the wildcats to hunt and roam.

“NatureScot (the statutory nature conservation organisation) scrutinised the Environmental Impact Assessment for Clashindarroch II and agree with our conclusions and the proposed mitigation measures.”

The Scottish wildcat is listed as critically endangered and a 2019 report by NatureScot determined the wild population in Scotland is “no longer viable”.

In June last year, the Saving Wildcats project released 22 wildcats into the Cairngorms National Park in the first-ever translocation of wildcats in Britain.

Approximately sixty wildcats will be released over the next three years as part of efforts to save the species from extinction within Scotland.

