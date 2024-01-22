Aberdeen opticians Duncan and Todd says investments behind £500,000 loss will help its long-term visions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen opticians Duncan and Todd says investments behind £500,000 loss will help its long-term visions

The firm invested around £1.5 million in a new "state-of-the-art" lens manufacturing laboratory in Dyce.

By Alex Banks
Duncan and Todd chief executive Mat Norris. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd chief executive Mat Norris. Image: Big Partnership

An Aberdeen-based optical and hearing care chain put a loss in its latest accounts down to investments and moving headquarters.

The newly filed Duncan and Todd accounts, for the year ending March 31 2023, show a pre-tax loss of £511,440, compared to a profit of £889,396 in 2022.

The company invested £1.5 million in relocating to a new lens manufacturing laboratory in Dyce last March.

Chief executive Mat Norris believes Duncan and Todd is now in a “pivotal phase” of its growth with ongoing investments.

Duncan and Todd is seeing investments pay off, says chief executive

The new “state-of-the-art” lab has allowed Duncan and Todd to triple its capacity, according to Mr Norris.

He said: “At the start of the year, we opened our new lab following around £1.5m of investment.

“The move came after we outgrew the former site in Aberdeen city centre.

“After more than 40 years at the previous site, we moved all 66 employees.

“Since moving we have been able to create a bespoke space and invest in the very latest equipment.

 

The former Caledonian Optical lab, part of Duncan and Todd Group, on Hollybank Place, Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“The new site has tripled our capacity, enabling us to supply technically advanced lenses to a greater number of independent opticians throughout the UK.”

Staff costs rose to more than £10m from £8.9m as the number of employees increased by 18 to 342.

Mr Norris said the cost-of-living crisis also contributed to the loss in the latest accounts.

He added: “We have not been immune to the cost-of-living crisis and customers are being more considered with their spending.

“We need to continue to stay agile and respond to changing market conditions.”

‘Pivotal’ phase of growth as firm sets visions

Mr Norris believes the firm is in the process of evolving to meet the needs of its customers.

He said: “Duncan and Todd Group is currently in a pivotal phase of its growth.

“I am identifying how our strengths can be further enhanced and finetuned to maximise our growth opportunities.

“Our primary focus is on optimising our current portfolio and delivering exceptional care within our existing communities.

“We will be focused on staying close to our customers and ensure we are evolving to meet their needs.”

The firm saw an increase of more than £1.2m in its turnover – taking it up to £24.4m.

Duncan and Todd chief executive Mat Norris believes the business will continue to grow amid its investments. Image: Big Partnership

The firm is also investing in its people – both staff and customers.

Mr Norris added: “We are aiming for a consistent “best in class” standard across our operations.

“We are also exploring technologies that will elevate our customers’ experience, improve accessibility, and enhance overall customer care.”

Duncan and Todd Group was founded in 1972 by Norman Duncan and Stewart Todd, when they opened their first branch in Peterhead.

It has since expanded significantly and now has more than 44 branches across Scotland.

Conversation