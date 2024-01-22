Will Nightingale insists Ross County squad must take responsibility following Scottish Cup loss to Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Will Nightingale insists Ross County squad must take responsibility following Scottish Cup loss to Partick Thistle

The Staggies were defeated 3-0 at Victoria Park by their Championship opponents, in their first fixture following the winter break.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS

Will Nightingale insists Ross County’s squad must take individual responsibility following Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle.

The Staggies were brushed aside by Championship opponents Thistle at Victoria Park, with Kris Doolan’s men triumphing through goals from Brian Graham, Scott Robinson and Stuart Bannigan.

County sit 11th in the Premiership table and are without a victory from their last five matches.

Defender Nightingale insists he and his team-mates must look themselves in the mirror following their cup exit.

Brian Graham celebrates Partick Thistle’s opener against Ross County. Image: SNS

Nightingale said: “It’s just not good enough and we know that as professionals, as individuals. If we don’t know that we are in the wrong industry.

“First and foremost what you have to do in these situations is look at yourself and think about what you can do better and that’s what I’ll be doing, and what I’ll be questioning.

“That’s the first thing I’ll be turning to, myself, and I think that’s what everybody needs to do.

“It’s not good enough, plain and simple, no matter who it’s against. When you cross that white line you should want to win a game of football.

“We are a lot better than we have shown and people have seen it in glimpses this season.

“That’s been our problem, it has been too inconsistent. Even though there have been highs, there have been far too many lows and it falls on us as players to turn it around.”

Staggies back in Premiership action

County return to Premiership action on Saturday, with the Staggies making the trip to face champions Celtic.

Three days later, Derek Adams’ side are once again on the road when they take on bottom club Livingston – with a six-point gap between the sides at present.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Following their Scottish Cup exit, Nightingale says his side must refocus for their return to league duty.

He added: “I think we need a bit of a reset. Today was so bad and hopefully we can learn from it. Sometimes you learn more from losing than winning and we have to show our character now as individuals.

“Now we are in a bit of adversity and it will show what we are about as characters, as men, because it’s sink and swim time now and we have to come through it.

“There is still a lot of time left between now and the end of the season and we have to use today as a positive and learn from it. Obviously it’s going to hurt, but we can’t replicate that. It was nowhere near good enough.”

Nightingale eager to put stamp on Staggies side

Englishman Nightingale, who is on loan from AFC Wimbledon, earlier this month extended his stay with the Staggies until the end of the season.

Nightingale insists he is determined to avoid a relegation scrap in the latter half of the campaign.

The 28-year-old added: “From a personal point of view, I don’t think I have shown my best up here yet and I want to get myself going. I am keen to show my best so I am going to keep working on myself to be the best I can be.

Will Nightingale in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“I love the club, there are so many good people at this club who are worth fighting for. That’s a strength at Ross County for the past 10 years, a togetherness and wanting to die for the badge and that kind of resembles me as a player. I was keen to stay and I have got to deliver.

“The manager has come in and shown that confidence in me and other players and it’s up to us to repay him.”

 

