Achieve more with a career in care at Meallmore

With impressive training, support and career prospects, carer jobs in Scotland are more rewarding at Meallmore, recruiting across the Highlands now.

Meallmore offers comprehensive training, support and career progression.

What makes somewhere a great place to work? Is it the people, prospects, training, or the work-life balance? Meallmore currently operates 26 care homes throughout Scotland and strives to offer colleagues all those things, and more.

Indeed, Meallmore’s commitment to developing individuals and their skills has even earned the company national recognition at the Scottish Care, Care Home Awards. Established in 1987 by brothers Gerry and Aidan Hennessey, Meallmore has retained its original family values over the past 36 years, with team welfare, training and progression at the forefront of their business.

Currently recruiting for a number of roles across the Highland region, including Alness, Inverness, Daviot and Nairn, we wanted to find out more about working at Meallmore.

Carer jobs in Scotland with career progression

Andrew Rodden has developed his career with Meallmore, and in just five years has progressed from a care support worker to deputy manager of the company’s Daviot home. Proud to be part of the Meallmore team, Andrew told us what he thinks makes working for Meallmore different.

Andrew said: “It’s family orientated, it’s diverse and it’s quality orientated. We have a multi-cultural society within our homes and we’re one big team working together. In your role, if you put in the time and effort then you can reap the rewards. I took advantage of every opportunity and it’s paid off for me.

“I feel extremely lucky as I’m profoundly deaf, but the support was even there for me to overcome that as well.”

Become part of a great team

The camaraderie at the Daviot care home was evident in June of last year when a wildfire threatened the property. Working with firefighters, colleagues had to quickly undertake emergency action to keep everyone safe, which earned three employees of Daviot House Care Home, including Andrew, special recognition awards.

“Fighting the forest fires, I was so proud to work for Meallmore throughout that,” said Andrew. “Everybody pulled together from different homes and head office. It was just amazing.”

Andrew continued: “We’ve had highs and some lows, obviously Covid had a big impact. But now we’re looking to the future. It’s an incredible company to work for, right from the top down. Everyone works together to ensure the best outcomes for the residents.”

With resident welfare at the heart of every Meallmore care home, the company takes a proactive approach to organising activities and projects staff and residents can enjoy together. There’s a busy activities calendar planned for 2024. It includes everything from baking to tea dances, and garden festivals in the summer months.

Carer jobs that make a difference

At Daviot, Andrew has been instrumental in establishing the very successful Men’s Shed project. The project lets residents and staff work together to make items that can be bought by family members. Part of the UK Men’s Shed Association, the Daviot Men’s Shed brings lots of benefits to male residents’ health and wellbeing at the care home.

Andrew told us more: “We have a new initiative at Daviot called the Men’s Shed. I’m the chairman of that.

“Staff and residents build items from whisky staves, and families can then make a donation and take the product home. The Men’s Shed has been a great initiative to support mental health for everybody, both staff and residents.

“We get together twice a week in the Men’s Shed and we’ll build benches, bird tables and candle holders. It is entirely supported by fundraising and also via our Facebook page. The staff and residents all really look forward to going to the Men’s Shed.”

But according to Andrew, it’s not all work and no play: “We have tea, biscuits, music – and a good old gossip. It’s really just an excuse for a get together and a great chance to get our hands dirty!”

Meallmore are currently recruiting a range of carer jobs in the Highland region. Find your next care sector job with the award-winning company. 

