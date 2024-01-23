‘Increasing concerns’ for Torry woman last seen at weekend

Police are “concerned” for a young woman missing from Aberdeen since Sunday.

Emily Wood, 27, was last seen in the Torry area around 7pm that day.

She is described as around 5ft 2in tall, medium build, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Emily was last seen wearing a Lion King hooded top, black cargo-style trousers and black Converse boots. She possibly had a small Prada bag with her.

Sergeant Kevin Souter said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Emily’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible to ensure she’s safe and well.

“Emily, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4171 of 22 January.