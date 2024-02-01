Josh Sims says Yan Dhanda has taken speculation about Ross County future in stride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Sims says Yan Dhanda has taken speculation about Ross County future in stride

Dhanda is understood to have agreed a pre-contract move to join Premiership rivals Hearts in the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Josh Sims believes Yan Dhanda has already shown he will not be distracted if he remains at Ross County until the end of the season.

Midfielder Dhanda is understood to have signed a pre-contract with Premiership rivals Hearts, which will see him make the switch to Tynecastle when his Staggies deal expires in the summer.

County manager Derek Adams is eager to keep hold of Dhanda for the remainder of the campaign, and believes a move before Thursday night’s transfer deadline is “highly unlikely” due to the Jambos being unwilling to meet County’s valuation.

In the meantime, Dhanda has been handed County’s captaincy by Adams in the absence of skipper Jack Baldwin through injury.

Yan Dhanda in action against Livingston. Image: SNS

While the talk could have been unsettling for Dhanda, winger Sims has been impressed with the way the 25-year-old has taken it in his stride and believes he has a major role to play in County’s 17 remaining Premiership fixtures.

Sims said: “Yan is a fantastic player but it shows what type of player he is, having all that going on in the background and putting that to one side.

“I guess you could say he would be distracted by all of that but he is a fantastic player and he brings so much to our team.

“Yan is a fantastic guy and I get on really well with him. He’s not a screamer or shouter, he leads by example with his performances.

Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

“I wish him all the best but I want him in my team because he brings so much.

“Hopefully he stays a bit longer because he is so important, as you could see by his performance against Livingston.

“He could easily have had his head turned but he really switched on and hopefully he can keep playing for us.”

Sims relishing added competition

Adams has made six January additions so far, and has indicated he is keen to further bolster his squad before the window shuts on Thursday night.

All six reinforcements have started County’s last two matches against Celtic and Livingston, which has meant Sims has been among the substitutes.

Sims came off the bench to claim an assist for Simon Murray’s second goal in the 2-2 draw with Livi on Tuesday, and he is keen to show a strong response to the added competition.

Josh Sims congratulates Simon Murray on his goal against Livingston. Image: SNS

He added: “You want to be playing week in, week out but competition is a good thing and it pushes everyone in the squad.

“The people we’ve brought in have been good, we’ve brought in some good talent as well. It only helps the squad, it bolsters us and they’ve done well.

“It has been two hard games against Celtic and Livingston.

“It’s just a shame we could not get the three points.”

Staggies back in action against St Johnstone this weekend

County twice relinquished a winning position at Almondvale on Tuesday, with the draw meaning they remain six points clear of the bottom-placed Lions.

Sims was frustrated not to capitalise on the position his side found themselves in but is eager to bounce back when they host St Johnstone on Saturday – where a victory would see them leapfrog their 10th placed opponents.

Former Southampton player Sims added: “It’s disappointing to be honest, we knew it was a big game. When we got the goal late on we just needed to see it out. They had some big chances they missed and you’re thinking it’s your day.

“It was a really poor goal to concede at the end so it feels like a big two points dropped there.

“The way they got in down the side was too easy.

“They missed some big chances so for us to go and get the three points would have been massive, especially with the positions in the league.

“We have another massive game on Saturday that we have to get ready for.”

Conversation