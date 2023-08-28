Aberdeen firm ThinkPR appoints managing director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm ThinkPR appoints managing director

Leigh-Ann Rogie will work with owner and CEO Annabel Sall to further grow the business.

By Keith Findlay
ThinkPR's new managing director, Leigh-Ann Rogie.
ThinkPR's new managing director, Leigh-Ann Rogie. Image: ThinkPR

ThinkPR, of Aberdeen, has promoted one of its team to managing director.

Leigh-Ann Rogie, 36, previously an account director at the public relations, marketing, and design agency, has been handed the newly created role.

She is now working alongside owner and chief executive Annabel Sall to further grow the business.

ThinkPR has also announced more than £200,000-worth of contract wins during the first half of 2023.

CV boasts wide-ranging experience

The new MD is a born and bred Aberdonian. She studied corporate communication studies at North East Scotland College and Robert Gordon University.

Her career started in the oil and gas industry, as a training co-ordinator with Noble Drilling. She went on to work in PR, marketing and business development roles for Frasermedia, GAC Group, DOF Subsea, Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre and Fifth Ring. She joined ThinkPR in April 2019, as a senior PR and marketing specialist.

Ms Sall said: “Leigh-Ann has been an invaluable member of the team, especially through periods of change and growth. Her promotion reflects her ongoing commitment and input to the business. I’m proud to have her by my side as we continue to expand and grow the company.”

“The first half of the year has been extremely rewarding, with a balance of strategically growing our existing clients’ and new businesses calling on our expertise. The energy transition is increasing the need for companies working in this sector to be transparent about their green initiatives and roadmaps to the net zero future. Our team has extensive experience in helping mould and communicate these messages globally.”

Leigh-Ann Rogie with ThinkPR's owner and CEO, Annabel Sall.
Leigh-Ann Rogie, left, with ThinkPR owner and CEO Annabel Sall. Image: ThinkPR

Ms Rogie said: “ThinkPR is an incredibly robust agency. I have witnessed the company go through many changes and been a part of its journey all through the pandemic, experiencing first-hand just how diverse we can be; altering our operations to adapt to the new world and coming out the other side stronger.

“There is a huge amount of talent in the company and I’m extremely proud of the quality of work that we create for our clients. I’m looking forward to continuing driving ThinkPR’s success in my new role.”

20th anniversary looms for ThinkPR

Established in 2004, ThinkPR represents a wide range of businesses – from small and medium-sized enterprises to global organisations industry membership bodies and not-for-profit societies in the UK and internationally.

During 2023 the company has secured several new marketing projects for global clients including Spirit Energy, Hazchem Safety, 3t Transform and SBP Accountants. It has also recently launched a new Women in New Energy (Wine) event in partnership with industry professionals to “promote and collaborate” expertise in the new energy sector.

Conversation