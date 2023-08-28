Aberdeen firm ThinkPR appoints managing director

ThinkPR, of Aberdeen, has promoted one of its team to managing director.

Leigh-Ann Rogie, 36, previously an account director at the public relations, marketing, and design agency, has been handed the newly created role.

She is now working alongside owner and chief executive Annabel Sall to further grow the business.

ThinkPR has also announced more than £200,000-worth of contract wins during the first half of 2023.

CV boasts wide-ranging experience

The new MD is a born and bred Aberdonian. She studied corporate communication studies at North East Scotland College and Robert Gordon University.

Her career started in the oil and gas industry, as a training co-ordinator with Noble Drilling. She went on to work in PR, marketing and business development roles for Frasermedia, GAC Group, DOF Subsea, Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre and Fifth Ring. She joined ThinkPR in April 2019, as a senior PR and marketing specialist.

Ms Sall said: “Leigh-Ann has been an invaluable member of the team, especially through periods of change and growth. Her promotion reflects her ongoing commitment and input to the business. I’m proud to have her by my side as we continue to expand and grow the company.”

“The first half of the year has been extremely rewarding, with a balance of strategically growing our existing clients’ and new businesses calling on our expertise. The energy transition is increasing the need for companies working in this sector to be transparent about their green initiatives and roadmaps to the net zero future. Our team has extensive experience in helping mould and communicate these messages globally.”

Ms Rogie said: “ThinkPR is an incredibly robust agency. I have witnessed the company go through many changes and been a part of its journey all through the pandemic, experiencing first-hand just how diverse we can be; altering our operations to adapt to the new world and coming out the other side stronger.

“There is a huge amount of talent in the company and I’m extremely proud of the quality of work that we create for our clients. I’m looking forward to continuing driving ThinkPR’s success in my new role.”

20th anniversary looms for ThinkPR

Established in 2004, ThinkPR represents a wide range of businesses – from small and medium-sized enterprises to global organisations industry membership bodies and not-for-profit societies in the UK and internationally.

During 2023 the company has secured several new marketing projects for global clients including Spirit Energy, Hazchem Safety, 3t Transform and SBP Accountants. It has also recently launched a new Women in New Energy (Wine) event in partnership with industry professionals to “promote and collaborate” expertise in the new energy sector.