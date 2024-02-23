Fraserburgh hairdresser wins £138k Range Rover with bonus cash in the boot

A Fraserburgh hairdresser has won a life-changing prize in an online giveaway.

Jacqueline Maitland, 58, of JM Styling Mobile Hairdresser in Albert Street, said she “couldn’t believe it” when she found out she was the winner.

Jacqueline had entered a BOTB online competition to win a Range Rover P550e Autobiography worth £138,555.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams travelled to Scotland to surprise Jacqueline with the good news.

The shocked hairdresser said: “When I saw Christian it felt so weird. I knew him because I’ve watched him so many times surprising other winners, but I couldn’t quite believe it.

“Things like this don’t usually happen to people like me.”

And the surprise did not end there as she then discovered there was also £20,000 in cash hidden in the boot.

Fraserburgh hairdresser says Range Rovers are ‘amazing cars’

The award has been life-changing for the Fraserburgh hairdresser, who explained she was experiencing financial difficulties.

The mother-of-three said: “This win means everything to me. I can finally help my kids and feel some relief.

“The past few years have been tough, so this has come at a very good time.”

Although Jacqueline said Range Rovers are “amazing cars”, the Aberdeenshire resident admitted she may never drive it.

She is considering taking the cash alternative to buy a smaller car.

“I think if I was to drive the new Range Rover, I would be a menace, so I might get something that is cheap to run,” she said.

She continued: “I would also use the money to pay off my mortgage and there is also the possibility now that I can go and visit my eldest daughter who lives in Australia.

“The flights are so expensive, so it is not something I thought I would ever be able to afford.”