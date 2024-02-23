Fraserburgh hairdresser wins £138k Range Rover with bonus cash in the boot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh hairdresser wins £138k Range Rover with bonus cash in the boot

Jacqueline can now make her dream trip to Australia to visit her daughter thanks to scooping the prize.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Fraserburgh hairdresser Jaqueline Maitland will use the money to pay off her mortage. Image: BOTB
A Fraserburgh hairdresser has won a life-changing prize in an online giveaway.

Jacqueline Maitland, 58, of JM Styling Mobile Hairdresser in Albert Street, said she “couldn’t believe it” when she found out she was the winner.

Jacqueline had entered a BOTB online competition to win a Range Rover P550e Autobiography worth £138,555.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams travelled to Scotland to surprise Jacqueline with the good news.

The shocked hairdresser said: “When I saw Christian it felt so weird. I knew him because I’ve watched him so many times surprising other winners, but I couldn’t quite believe it.

“Things like this don’t usually happen to people like me.”

And the surprise did not end there as she then discovered there was also £20,000 in cash hidden in the boot.

Jacqueline Maitland said she “couldn’t quite believe it” when she saw Christian Williams approaching. Image: BOTB

Fraserburgh hairdresser says Range Rovers are ‘amazing cars’

The award has been life-changing for the Fraserburgh hairdresser, who explained she was experiencing financial difficulties.

The mother-of-three said: “This win means everything to me. I can finally help my kids and feel some relief.

“The past few years have been tough, so this has come at a very good time.”

Although Jacqueline said Range Rovers are “amazing cars”, the Aberdeenshire resident admitted she may never drive it.

She is considering taking the cash alternative to buy a smaller car.

“I think if I was to drive the new Range Rover, I would be a menace, so I might get something that is cheap to run,” she said.

She continued: “I would also use the money to pay off my mortgage and there is also the possibility now that I can go and visit my eldest daughter who lives in Australia.

“The flights are so expensive, so it is not something I thought I would ever be able to afford.”

