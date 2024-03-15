Turriff donkey heartbroken after death of long-term companion finds new forever friend

A Turriff donkey who was left heartbroken over the death of his long-term companion has started to overcome his grief thanks to a new friend.

Raffles was bereft when Harry suddenly died in November 2022.

Owners Rosie and Mike Dewhurst saw the effect it had on their beloved animal and knew that for Raffles to move on he needed a new friend.

They approached The Donkey Sanctuary for advice, and the charity soon found Raffles new companion – “friendly and gentle” Bob.

The “escape artist” had been passed into their care by his original owners to keep him safe.

He was living with the British charity’s herds in Devon then Leeds before being moved to Turriff with Raffles.

He arrived in the north-east in August 2023, accompanied by donkey welfare advisers Nicola Liddell and Adele Crompton.

Raffles, who had been alone for seven months by this point, immediately cantered over to meet him at the fence and the new friends spent 20 minutes “trotting back and forth” before grazing side by side.

Rosie said: “To see Raffles with Bob was wonderful.

“He had been alone for seven months and now finally both donkeys had the chance of happiness together.

“Initially we spent a great deal of time with both, sometimes sitting for an hour or two observing them and offering cuddles if they came to say hello to us.

“But as Bob settled, we gave them more time alone.

“We gave them quiet time and space, and within two months they were fully bonded, playing games together and mutually grooming one another.

“The whole experience has been so positive for Mike and me, but more importantly for Raffles and Bob.”

‘The perfect pairing’

Raffles was quite active and showed “curious behaviour” around his new companion, but Bob was completely “non-plussed”.

In the months since they first met, Raffles and Bob have become the best of friends and it has become clear they are “perfectly matched”.

Adele, from The Donkey Sanctuary, added: “It has been a real pleasure to support not only Raffles but also Rosie and Mike on their journey to becoming guardians on our rehoming scheme.

“Rosie and Mike have always put Raffles’ welfare at the forefront of all their decisions, and after lots of discussions we were eventually able to find a perfect pairing with Bob.

“Bob and Raffles have settled into their new friendship as if they have been together for years.

“I know that they will want for nothing in their new home.”