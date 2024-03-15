Turriff donkey heartbroken after death of long-term companion finds new forever friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff donkey heartbroken after death of long-term companion finds new forever friend

The Donkey Sanctuary has helped Raffles prepare for the arrival of his new best friend, Bob.

By Ellie Milne
Raffles and Bob the donkeys in the snow
Raffles and Bob have perfectly settled into their new friendship. Image: The Donkey Sanctuary.

A Turriff donkey who was left heartbroken over the death of his long-term companion has started to overcome his grief thanks to a new friend.

Raffles was bereft when Harry suddenly died in November 2022.

Owners Rosie and Mike Dewhurst saw the effect it had on their beloved animal and knew that for Raffles to move on he needed a new friend.

Rosie Dewhurst standing with Bob the donkey
Rosie Dewhurst with new addition Bob the donkey. Image: The Donkey Sanctuary.
Raffles and Bob the donkeys looking over a fence
The charity knew Raffles and Bob would make the perfect pair. Image: The Donkey Sanctuary.

They approached The Donkey Sanctuary for advice, and the charity soon found Raffles new companion – “friendly and gentle” Bob.

The “escape artist” had been passed into their care by his original owners to keep him safe.

He was living with the British charity’s herds in Devon then Leeds before being moved to Turriff with Raffles.

He arrived in the north-east in August 2023, accompanied by donkey welfare advisers Nicola Liddell and Adele Crompton.

Raffles, who had been alone for seven months by this point, immediately cantered over to meet him at the fence and the new friends spent 20 minutes “trotting back and forth” before grazing side by side.

Rosie said: “To see Raffles with Bob was wonderful.

“He had been alone for seven months and now finally both donkeys had the chance of happiness together.

“Initially we spent a great deal of time with both, sometimes sitting for an hour or two observing them and offering cuddles if they came to say hello to us.

Raffles and Bob the donkeys grazing in a field
Raffles and Bob are now forever friends. Image: The Donkey Sanctuary.

“But as Bob settled, we gave them more time alone.

“We gave them quiet time and space, and within two months they were fully bonded, playing games together and mutually grooming one another.

“The whole experience has been so positive for Mike and me, but more importantly for Raffles and Bob.”

‘The perfect pairing’

Raffles was quite active and showed “curious behaviour” around his new companion, but Bob was completely “non-plussed”.

In the months since they first met, Raffles and Bob have become the best of friends and it has become clear they are “perfectly matched”.

Mike Dewhurst standing with a donkey on either side
Mike Dewhurst with Bob and Raffles. Image: The Donkey Sanctuary.

Adele, from The Donkey Sanctuary, added: “It has been a real pleasure to support not only Raffles but also Rosie and Mike on their journey to becoming guardians on our rehoming scheme.

“Rosie and Mike have always put Raffles’ welfare at the forefront of all their decisions, and after lots of discussions we were eventually able to find a perfect pairing with Bob.

“Bob and Raffles have settled into their new friendship as if they have been together for years.

“I know that they will want for nothing in their new home.”

