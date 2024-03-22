Moreen Simpson: Nice neighbours come in handy when you’ve got bad knees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Nice neighbours come in handy when you’ve got bad knees

Even when you're affa careful, accidents happen, writes Moreen Simpson, who was recently helped by two local heroes.

Ian and Marie came to the rescue when Moreen took a tumble. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Wi’ ma bad knees and phobia o’ fa’in’ doon, I’m bein’ affa careful wi’ masellie.

A pal recently revealed she’s got my knees; OK on the wye doon, but they dinna get ye up again. She’s in a choir and dreads when they’re instructed to sing standin’ up because they’re halfwye through the first verse afore she maks it onto her feeties.

That’s why I’m in terror of hiterin’ and sufferin’ serious injury, like some other mates who’ve broken arms, shooders, pelvises, smashed cheeks and foreheids, all within the past few months. How the heck would I manage to shower, cook… do onything with limbs in plaster?

Sadly, I discovered last week it doesn’t have to be major injuries which can make daily life a bit of a nightmare. Friday morning, about to head oot for my daily, affa careful constitutional tootle-roon, when I spied the bin had been emptied.

Oot to take it in, spotted a couple of big bits of paper lying nearby. Bent doon to retrieve them and… those damnt knees wouldna tak me up again. (Like when I dropped my pass and fallolloped on the bussie a few weeks back.)

I just kept gan doon towards the tarmac by the concrete gatepost. Unstoppable slow motion. Which is exactly what the mannie said as he and his wife rushed to my rescue: “I could see it happen before it happened. You just went slowly doon and doon.”

The lovely couple managed to hoik me up. Horrors. Gobbets of blood on my hands. Touched the side of my heid: mair blood. Visions of A&E. Stitches. I just wanted to get inside to triage my wounds masellie. Thanking them as profusely as I was bleeding, I assured them I was OK.

Shades of Lady Macbeth

Inside, the blood continued to flow. Not – thanks-be – from the side of my heid, which had merely slithered the concrete post and was barely scratched. My main injuries were my right thumb, which was shaved of skin (and maybe even a bittie flesh – gads) doon the outside, and a hole in the knuckle of my left index finger. Red stains a’ ower the kitchen. Shades of Lady Macbeth.

Amazingly, my blood phobia allows me to deal with my ain injuries. Had that been onybody else, I’d have been in a deid swoon.

Because of my fa’in’ doon proclivities, I’ve a Santa’s sack of various dressings – wound pads, sterile wipes, you name it. Once sorted, the doorbell rang and it was the wonderful mannie who’d helped me, ready to whisk me to A&E if necessary. Too kind.

First aid kits are a must-have for the accident-prone among us. Image: goffkein pro/Shutterstock

The next day, his wife brought a beautiful spray of tulips, explaining they live roon the corner. He’d been dropping her off at the bus stop when they spotted my “timber!” act.

Thanks a million, Ian and Marie. This is my herogram to you. Reflecting on how lucky I’d been, yet discovering having those two digits oot of action can be a major trial.

For example, chopping veg for my pot roast, I couldna get my bandaged fingers into latex gloves, only extra-large Marigolds. Managed to slice the loose top of a rubber finger while deein’ the carrots. And, when I wrestled the gloves aff, the thumb plaster was gone. Oh no, Mo, nae nestlin’ among the turnips under the joint in yer slow cooker?

And have you tried opening plasters when your right thumb and left index are oot of order? Canna be done.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

