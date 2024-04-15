Lismore boozy sauce businesswoman’s TV bid to win ‘life-changing’ Aldi contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Lismore boozy sauce businesswoman’s TV bid to win ‘life-changing’ Aldi contract

Mairi Hawkins inspiration for her business came from working at her family's oyster farm.

By Kelly Wilson
Mairi Hawkes, owner of Slainte Sauces, is hoping to secure a Aldi contract. Image: Clarion Comms
Mairi Hawkes, owner of Slainte Sauces, is hoping to secure a Aldi contract. Image: Clarion Comms

Working for the family oyster farm business was inspiration for Lismore-based Mairi Hawkins to create her own boozy sauce company.

The 52-year-old quickly realised a lot of people didn’t like raw oysters and believed an alcoholic sauce could make them more appealing.

During lockdown she started experimenting with taste and flavours and created a selection of boozy desert and savoury sauces.

It was the start of Slainte Sauces and a journey that nearly three years later is seeing her appear on Channel 4 series Aldi’s Next Big Thing tomorrow night in a bid to win a “life changing” contract which will see her products stocked in more than 1,000 stores.

Slainte Sauces journey

Mairi, who describes herself as a generational islander, said: “My husband started working on my late father’s oyster farm and we were selling them at markets.

“A lot of people were saying they couldn’t take a raw oyster. I was thinking I bet if I can add whisky or gin to that oyster there’ll be a queue and that’s how I got the idea.

“Thought I needed an alcoholic sauce to sell more oysters for the family business.

“During Covid I thought I’d give it a go to develop it and work with a food scientist.

Mairi Hawkins with some of her boozy sauces. Image: Slainte Sauces

“However, it was the desert sauces that really caught the attention of people at the markets and buying them.

“It was an easier road to go down. Because I was using alcohol flavours and looking at cocktail recipes.

“It organically grew down the desert route.”

Selection of sauces

Sauces include rum & salted caramel, whisky with raspberry & vanilla and white chocolate & raspberry martini – all containing 25% alcohol.

It’s currently stocked in around 30 delicatessens and farm shops around Oban and a number of food halls.

Mairi, who has invested £30,000 in the business, started off working from her kitchen while she was experimenting before using the community cafe in Lismore to start creating her products.

Two years ago she moved in to her own production unit in Oban.

Take business to ‘whole new level’

Now she is set to appear on a national TV programme in a bid to boost her business brand.

Hosted by Anita Rani, of Countryfile and Chris Bavin, of BBC’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less, the six-part series will see suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods and confectionery.

Mairi Hawkins hopes to see her Slainte Sauces in Aldi stores across the UK. Image: Slainte Sauces

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Aldi UK managing director of buying, who judges before shortlisting contestants down to just two.

The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris who will report back their findings to Julie.

The three then taste test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner which will appear as a Specialbuy in more than 1,000 Aldi stores.

Mairi, who is married to Geoff, said: “My sister-in-law sent me the advert last year about the show and I thought there was no way I could do something like that.

“I thought when you see these opportunities you’ve just got to go for it and I applied. Within a week I was speaking to production.

“The next thing I was invited to Birmingham to pitch. It was just a rollercoaster but an incredible experience and amazing opportunity.

“I’m very excited to showcase the business. When you come from a small island it’s very difficult to get your product known and brand awareness.

“Something like this is incredible.”

“It would take the business to a whole new level.”

Slainte Sauces in the USA

Looking at developing a non alcoholic desert sauce.

“The future is to keep organically growing the business and reaching out to the UK market.

“But also America as well. We see a huge opening there. They’ve got very strong Scottish connections and it’s really where we want to go by the end of the year.”

The programme will air tomorrow at 8pm on Channel 4.

More from Business

Stuart Fiddes, who runs Fiddes Plant & Crane Training in Tore on the Black Isle. Image: DCT Media
Why I invested my life savings to start Inverness plant and crane training firm
Television presenter Kevin McCloud has criticised the ‘broken and dysfunctional’ UK property market (Grand Designs Live/PA)
Grand Designs’ Kevin McCloud says UK property market ‘broken and dysfunctional’
The benefit system and the country had changed significantly since the introduction of Universal Credit in 2013, the Resolution Foundation said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Universal Credit ‘will need to change to tackle challenge of long-term sickness’
The new Heinz Barbiecue sauce was created in honour of Barbie (Heinz/PA)
Heinz and Mattel join forces to create pink ‘Barbiecue’ sauce
Electric car being charged (John Walton/PA)
Homes with heat pumps and EVs are more ‘energy patriotic’, analysis claims
Flooded fields in 2023. Home insurance claims for weather-related damage claims reached a record £573 million last year, according to the Association of British Insurers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Record £573m paid out in weather-related home insurance claims in 2023 – ABI
The former Candy Shop in Elgin.
New life for former Elgin Candy Shop could be on the horizon and work…
Duncan Shaw of DS Shaw, Newton of Ballunie Farm, Kettins, ploughing stubble in 2021, with a John Deere 6215R and 5-furrow Kverneland plough.
Contracting price rises 'inevitable' this spring, says industry body
Andrew Rafferty, back row, fourth from right, with family, local vets and farmers. Picture by James Alastair Kendall.
Highly regarded vet, Andrew Rafferty, retires with thanks from farming community
Wilma Wood was hailed for her work at Orkney Mart.
Orkney Mart's Wilma retires after 46 years service