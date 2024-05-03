Learn about the uses and misuses of artificial intelligence at cHeRries Conference

There are many practical applications of artificial intelligence.

For example, in the American state of Texas, AI helps to predict electricity demand and recharge batteries to manage energy efficiently. There are also discussions on possibly using this technology as a battlefield tool to execute military operations.

At the same time, there are fears these scientific advancements could put people out of work or worse, threaten the very existence of human beings.

It’s an issue that is causing increasing concerns, especially as legislation across the world struggles to keep up with the lightspeed development of AI.

Learn more about the impact of AI at cHeRries Conference

Professor Georgios Leontidis hopes to discuss some of these concerns as the keynote speaker at the cHeRries Conference on June 13 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

He is the director of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Data and AI at the University of Aberdeen. He also holds a personal chair in machine learning at the University.

Georgios says: “The talk will cover an overview of generative AI systems that are available nowadays, including Open AI’s ChatGPT and Sora (video generation), Anthropic AI’s Claude and others.

“We will touch upon the ‘alignment’ concept which concerns trying to encode human values and goals into large language models to make them as trustworthy, helpful, reliable and safe as possible.

“We will navigate through some use cases and examples that might highlight major successes and perhaps limitations like issues around ethics or misuses. We will also stress the importance of proper human evaluation grounded upon scientific rigour.”

An expert in AI

Georgios is a member of the leadership group with the Scottish AI Alliance.

Aside from that, he’s a Turing academic liaison and co-chair of a specialist advisory group on applications of AI in environment, natural resources and agriculture policy commissioned by the Scottish Government.

Georgios also collaborates extensively with various companies on impact and innovation-related projects, such as Siemens Energy, Angus Growers and previously Tesco.

Don’t miss the cHeRries Conference 2024

Want to learn more about how AI is changing the way we live and work, share your insights and join panel discussions as well as workshops?

Book your place now at this year’s cHeRries Conference.