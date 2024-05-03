Learn about the uses and misuses of artificial intelligence at cHeRries Conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Learn about the uses and misuses of artificial intelligence at cHeRries Conference

Upcoming cHeRries Conference to shine a light on how AI is changing the way we work.

By Billy Jane Ramos
Audience at cHeRries Conference 2023.
Attendees at last year's cHeRries Conference.

There are many practical applications of artificial intelligence.

For example, in the American state of Texas, AI helps to predict electricity demand and recharge batteries to manage energy efficiently. There are also discussions on possibly using this technology as a battlefield tool to execute military operations.

At the same time, there are fears these scientific advancements could put people out of work or worse, threaten the very existence of human beings.

It’s an issue that is causing increasing concerns, especially as legislation across the world struggles to keep up with the lightspeed development of AI.

Learn more about the impact of AI at cHeRries Conference

Professor Georgios Leontidis
Professor Georgios Leontidis, keynote speaker at this year’s cHeRries Conference.

Professor Georgios Leontidis hopes to discuss some of these concerns as the keynote speaker at the cHeRries Conference on June 13 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

He is the director of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Data and AI at the University of Aberdeen. He also holds a personal chair in machine learning at the University.

Georgios says: “The talk will cover an overview of generative AI systems that are available nowadays, including Open AI’s ChatGPT and Sora (video generation), Anthropic AI’s Claude and others.

“We will touch upon the ‘alignment’ concept which concerns trying to encode human values and goals into large language models to make them as trustworthy, helpful, reliable and safe as possible.

“We will navigate through some use cases and examples that might highlight major successes and perhaps limitations like issues around ethics or misuses. We will also stress the importance of proper human evaluation grounded upon scientific rigour.”

An expert in AI

Georgios is a member of the leadership group with the Scottish AI Alliance.

Aside from that, he’s a Turing academic liaison and co-chair of a specialist advisory group on applications of AI in environment, natural resources and agriculture policy commissioned by the Scottish Government.

Georgios also collaborates extensively with various companies on impact and innovation-related projects, such as Siemens Energy, Angus Growers and previously Tesco.

Don’t miss the cHeRries Conference 2024

Want to learn more about how AI is changing the way we live and work, share your insights and join panel discussions as well as workshops?

Book your place now at this year’s cHeRries Conference.

