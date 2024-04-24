North Sea boss asks if policy of maximising economic recovery has been abandoned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North Sea boss asks if policy of maximising economic recovery has been abandoned

Serica Energy's David Latin tore into 'political short termism' as the company unveiled its latest results.

By Keith Findlay
Serica Energy chairman and interim CEO, alongside a picture from the firm's Bruce field.
Serica Energy chairman and interim CEO, alongside a picture from the firm's Bruce field. Serica has a 98% stake in Bruce, with BP and TotalEnergies each owning 1%.. Image: DCT Media

Maximising economic recovery (MER) in the North Sea has been a key plank of UK Government policy for years.

It was the main thrust of the Wood Review, Sir Ian Wood’s flagship report on the future of Britain’s offshore energy industry, published in early 2014.

But where does MER sit amid the current debate over new oil and gas projects and the energy profits levy, or windfall tax on energy producers?

Serica Energy chairman and interim chief executive David Latin hit the nail on the head in his statement alongside the company’s latest results.

The troubling developments in 2023 – and sadly again in 2024 – came from Westminster. Our politicians appear to have embarked on a race to the bottom.”

Mr Latin said: “Any ‘windfall’ due to high commodity prices has long gone and the high
tax situation is ill-suited to a mature oil and gas basin such as the UK North Sea.

“Its continuation will not benefit people in the UK either financially or environmentally.”

He added: “Without doubt, times are currently difficult for independent oil and gas companies working in the UK.

David Latin.
David Latin. Image: Serica Energy

“The troubling developments in 2023 – and sadly again in 2024 – came from Westminster.

“First, the government elected to keep its supposed ‘windfall’ profits tax in place long after any possible justification for it based on oil and gas prices had disappeared.

“And then… in the Spring budget (the chancellor) announced they would extend it by a further year to 2029.

Labour Party policy fuels uncertainty

“Second, the Labour Party announced that, if elected to government, they would not
only increase the rate of the tax to 78% but also significantly reduce the amount of capital relief on investment, as compared to the current regime.”

Serica’s chairman continued: “Uncertainty caused by political short termism risks killing off investment across the UK sector of the North Sea and with it the associated high-quality jobs this creates.

Serica's North Sea assets include a stake in production from the Triton floating production, storage and offloading vessel
Serica’s North Sea assets include a stake in production from the Triton floating production, storage and offloading vessel. Image: Dana Petroleum

“It would seem that the established policy of maximising the economic recovery of the UK’s remaining reserves of oil and gas in support of the energy transition has been abandoned.

“Instead, our politicians appear to have embarked on a race to the bottom with policy aimed at maximising the near-term government take, notwithstanding that this will necessarily accelerate both production decline and the timing of decommissioning.”

Short-term policies will only lead to more, less secure, oil and gas imports

This will in turn reduce the government’s tax take from the North Sea and “serve only to increase imports of oil and gas to the UK”, Mr Latin said.

He went on: “Imported production can easily be interrupted, pays no UK taxes, sustains no UK jobs and often involves greater carbon emissions.

“This policy volte face is a sad demonstration of the elevated level of UK political risk which our industry now faces.”

Serica's Bruce platform.
Serica’s Bruce platform.

It has also caused all companies operating on the UK North Sea, including Serica, to
reconsider their investment plans, he said.

Mr Latin welcomed a new chief financial officer, Martin Copeland, to the board. Andy Bell has stepped down from the role after announcing retirement plans in February.

Mitch Flegg has also left his role as CEO and will quit the business altogether later this year. Mr Latin is the interim CEO until a permanent successor to Mr Flegg is appointed.

Serica Energy ex-CEO Mitch Flegg.
Mitch Flegg has stepped down as chief executive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, former Oil and Gas UK/Offshore Energies UK chief executive Malcolm Webb has decided not to stand for re-election as Serica’s senior independent director.

He will step down at the AGM, likely being held in June, but will continue to lead the search for a new CEO as chairman of the London-listed firm‘s nominations committee.

Shares in the company are up nearly 1%  to 195.2p – as of 12.47pm today – after it posted pre-tax profits of £305.6 million for last year, down from £488.2m in 2022.

Malcolm Webb.
Malcolm Webb is a well-kent face in the north-east. He received an honorary doctorate from Aberdeen University in 2015.

Revenue in the latest period totalled £632.6m, down from £812.4m previously.

Net production during 2023 totalled 35,167 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, up from 26,200boe the year before.

Serica said its latest figures were impacted by lower commodity prices and higher operating costs, offset by nine months of production contribution from its new Tailwind assets. Serica completed its acquisition of Tailwind Energy Investment in March 2023.

Mr Latin added: “In operational terms, 2023 was another year of sound progress.

“Notwithstanding an unexpectedly long summer maintenance shut down, we again delivered within the range of our production guidance, and more than replaced production for the sixth year in succession.”

Read more: Leading north-east businesswoman joins boardroom team at Serica Energy

Conversation