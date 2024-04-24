Oban vet raided as businesses hit in spate of thefts

Police are appealing for witnesses to a break-in in Oban at the town’s vet practice, saying charity fundraising cans were taken.

The theft happened overnight on April 15, with staff at the practice posting online about the incident the following day.

The break-in is one of a number of crimes in the same area in a matter of months.

While locals suggested online that drugs such as ketamine were taken during the break-in on Tweedale Street last week – police said there was “no suggestion” of that.

They confirmed that charity fundraising collection cans were taken.

It is the third time that a business property in the area has been broken into since January.

Other Oban businesses raided

Taste of Argyll Kitchen and Sea Kayak Oban were “wiped out” after robbers took thousands of pounds worth of goods back in January.

Oban Vets is around the corner from Taste of Argyll Kitchen and Sea Kayak Oban.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the crime to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Between 11pm on Monday 15th April and 6am on Tuesday 16th April, at Oban Veterinary Surgery, Tweedale Street, Oban, unknown person or persons have broken into the establishment and removed items from within, including charity collection tins.”

The appeal came as part of a wider appeal for information from the public to more than a dozen crimes in Argyll and Bute in the last week.

Man ‘pretended to be someone else’

One man was charged after pretending to officers he was someone else.

An official statement said: “At 1pm on Sunday April 21, on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, Officers on foot patrol have had cause to stop a man and search them under Misuse of Drugs Act Powers.

“It is alleged that a 29-year-old male was found in possession of 58.6gms of cannabis.

“During the interaction, it is alleged the man gave false details to try to attempt to avoid officers finding out that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

“The man has been charged with the offences detailed and was held to present before the next available court.”

Driver only had a provisional licence

A 24-year-old driver who was driving solo on a provisional licence has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “At 11pm on Tuesday April 16, on Dunollie Road, Oban, officers on patrol had cause to stop a white, Suzuki Splash, due to an alleged lighting offence.

“Upon engaging with the driver, it is alleged that they only had a provisional licence, driving on their own, therefore invalidating their insurance.”