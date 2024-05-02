Aldi looking for perfect Highland home – store asks shoppers for ideal locations

Shoppers across the north and north-east could see a new Aldi store opening for business in their neighbourhood.

Bosses behind the family-owned discount supermarket chain are setting their sights on further expansion, adding to their growing portfolio.

The retailer currently has stores in Inverness, Aviemore and Fort William.

However, plans to open a host of new Highland stores could be on the horizon.

Shoppers asked to share locations for future stores

Supermarket bosses are calling on customers across northern Scotland to identify towns and cities in need of a new offering.

Shoppers are being asked to email in their suggestions by May 31 for consideration.

Officials stress the move will help inform their ongoing property search.

The firm currently has more than 1000 stores and is committed to its long-term target of over 1,500 stores across the UK.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Where would you like to see a new Aldi store?

We are looking for you to have your say on the perfect locations across the Highlands.

Vote in our poll below and send any additional comments you have to michelle.henderson@pressandjournal.co.uk

Suggestions can also be emailed to NextNewStore@Aldi.co.uk.