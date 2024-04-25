New life for tired old office building in Bridge of Don

An old office building in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, is being renovated and turned into social housing, creating six new affordable homes in the city.

Osprey Housing said its £850,658 Ellon Road regeneration project, which is due for completion in September, was helping preserve part of the city’s rich granite heritage.

The major upgrade is also badly needed for the partly derelict building – at one time a bank – to meet today’s higher energy standards, the association added.

For Aberdeen Osteopathy Clinic (AOC), which is also located in the property, it is business at usual throughout the renovation.

Last project for Osprey director

Carrying out the work around AOC is local builder KW Contractors, in partnership with Bradley Craig Architects (BCA).

It marks the final project for outgoing Osprey assets director Hugh Crothers, who is retiring.

Mr Crothers said: ‘The partnership with KW Contractors is working well.

“We are all committed to delivering affordable housing in what is a high-demand area.

“Being able to reuse an existing building and so improving the local area also adds to the project’s importance for Osprey and, more widely, the surrounding community.’

KW Contractors director Tony Auld said: ‘We are excited to partner with Osprey in this vital regeneration project, which will offer high-quality homes in one of the most accessible locations in the city.”

Bradley Craig, of BCA, said his Bridge of Don-based firm was “grateful for the opportunity to be involved in a scheme that illustrates the clear benefit of transformation of existing buildings as part of a broader strategy for sustainable placemaking”.

What kind of flats are they?

Once complete, the project will deliver a pair of two-bedroom flats and four one-bedroom units.

One of the two-bedroom properties will be on the ground floor, with full wheelchair accessibility and private access.

Each of the six flats will have off-street parking for a single vehicle.

The new homes will be heated by gas and feature fire suppression systems. #

Nearly £636,000 of the project cost has come from the Scottish Government in housing association grant funding.

Aberdeen City Council communities, housing and public protection committee convenor Miranda Radley said: ‘We’re delighted to support the delivery of these social rented homes on Ellon Road.

“It’s also great to see the re-purposing of an otherwise unwanted building in the city to provide much-needed affordable homes.”

Who are Osprey?

Westhill-based Osprey owns and manages more than 1,800 properties around Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The association provides a range of homes, including general needs, wheelchair accessible and specialist supported accommodation. Tenants include singletons, families, homeless applicants, those moving for employment or with particular needs, and older people.

