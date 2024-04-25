New life for tired old office building in Bridge of Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New life for tired old office building in Bridge of Don

Part of the former bank and office building is being converted into six affordable homes.

By Keith Findlay
At the Ellon Road site are KW Contractors directors James Wilson and Tony Auld, Aberdeen City Councillor Miranda Radley and outgoing Osprey Housing assets director Hugh Crothers, for whom this is his last project.
At the Ellon Road site are, l-r, KW Contractors directors James Wilson and Tony Auld, Aberdeen City Councillor Miranda Radley and outgoing Osprey Housing assets director Hugh Crothers, for whom this is his last project. Image: Lesley Davidson Marketing

An old office building in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, is being renovated and turned into social housing, creating six new affordable homes in the city.

Osprey Housing said its £850,658 Ellon Road regeneration project, which is due for completion in September, was helping preserve part of the city’s rich granite heritage.

The major upgrade is also badly needed for the partly derelict building – at one time a bank – to meet today’s higher energy standards, the association added.

For Aberdeen Osteopathy Clinic (AOC), which is also located in the property, it is business at usual throughout the renovation.

Last project for Osprey director

Carrying out the work around AOC is local builder KW Contractors, in partnership with Bradley Craig Architects (BCA).

It marks the final project for outgoing Osprey assets director Hugh Crothers, who is retiring.

Mr Crothers said: ‘The partnership with KW Contractors is working well.

“We are all committed to delivering affordable housing in what is a high-demand area.

“Being able to reuse an existing building and so improving the local area also adds to the project’s importance for Osprey and, more widely, the surrounding community.’

Osprey Housing asset management officer Stuart Davie, KW Contractors director James Wilson and Osprey Housing assets director Hugh Crothers.
l-r Osprey Housing asset management officer Stuart Davie, KW Contractors director James Wilson and Osprey Housing assets director Hugh Crothers. Image: Lesley Davidson Marketing

KW Contractors director Tony Auld said: ‘We are excited to partner with Osprey in this vital regeneration project, which will offer high-quality homes in one of the most accessible locations in the city.”

Bradley Craig, of BCA, said his Bridge of Don-based firm was “grateful for the opportunity to be involved in a scheme that illustrates the clear benefit of transformation of existing buildings as part of a broader strategy for sustainable placemaking”.

What kind of flats are they?

Once complete, the project will deliver a pair of two-bedroom flats and four one-bedroom units.

One of the two-bedroom properties will be on the ground floor, with full wheelchair accessibility and private access.

Each of the six flats will have off-street parking for a single vehicle.

The new homes will be heated by gas and feature fire suppression systems. #

Nearly £636,000 of the project cost has come from the Scottish Government in housing association grant funding.

Aberdeen City Council communities, housing and public protection committee convenor Miranda Radley said: ‘We’re delighted to support the delivery of these social rented homes on Ellon Road.

“It’s also great to see the re-purposing of an otherwise unwanted building in the city to provide much-needed affordable homes.”

Who are Osprey?

Westhill-based Osprey owns and manages more than 1,800 properties around Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The association provides a range of homes, including general needs, wheelchair accessible and specialist supported accommodation.  Tenants include singletons, families, homeless applicants, those moving for employment or with particular needs, and older people.

