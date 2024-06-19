Two prestigious King’s Awards presented to Elgin company Gaia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two prestigious King’s Awards presented to Elgin company Gaia

The royal gongs recognise the group's innovative cable protection technology.

By Keith Findlay
Gaia Earth Group founder Stuart Huyton with Lord Lieutenant Seymour Monro.
Gaia Earth Group founder Stuart Huyton, left with Lord Lieutenant Seymour Monro. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin-based Gaia Earth Group (GEG) was presented with two prestigious King’s Awards for Enterprise today.

Two subsidiaries of the company, Gaia Earth Sciences (GES) and Gaia Earth Technologies (GET), each won an award in the long-running scheme’s innovation category last year.

But the paperwork was not in place to change the honours to King’s Awards, rather than Queen’s Awards, following the previous monarch’s death in September 2022.

An official presentation could not, therefore, take place before now.

Former Army commander presents Gaia Earth Group with its two gongs

GEG finally received its two accolades from the Lord Lieutenant of Moray, former Amy Commander Major General Seymour Monro.

They were given in recognition of the respective roles of both subsidiaries in the development and commercialisation of the group’s innovative cable protection systems.

The technology is designed to stop wireline logging cables used in the oil and gas industry becoming trapped and stuck down the well during offshore logging operations.

This issue can potentially escalate to multi-million-pound losses for offshore operators.

Moray Lord Lieutenant Seymour Monro, third from the right, presents the King's Awards to company founder Stuart Huyton and other members of Gaia Earth Group's team.
Moray Lord Lieutenant Seymour Monro, third from the right, presents the King’s Awards to company founder Stuart Huyton and other members of Gaia Earth Group’s team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is now 17 years since GEG launched its research and development (R&D) programme to tackle the problem.

In 2011 field testing of the group’s nascent cable protection technology started in the Gulf of Mexico, with great success.

The system was then further developed through five years of continuous R&D.

GET was launched in 2017 to focus on the roll-out of cable protection and build other technologies that offer safer, quicker and cleaner wireline logging operations for clients.

The Moray-based group is celebrating 21 years in business

The wider group was founded in 2003 by director Stuart Huyton.

He was educated at Elgin Academy, Gordonstoun and Heriot Watt University before embarking on a career in the oil and gas industry.

GEG has to date generated 36 patents and achieved many world firsts.

Seven of the top 10 oil and gas clients worldwide now use its cable protection systems.

One of Gaia Earth Group's two King's Awards for Enterprise.
One of Gaia Earth Group’s two King’s Awards for Enterprise. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And the company boasts more than 30 consultants around the world, based in oil and gas industry hotspots from Thailand to Europe, the US Gulf Coast and Latin America.

GES previously won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, in the international trade category, in 2012.

Celebrating the group’s latest honours, Mr Huyton said: “We are proud that all of our equipment is manufactured in the UK as we want to support our industries here.”

King Charles
The annual awards are now granted on behalf of King Charles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Now in their 58th year, the royal gongs are regarded by many as the most prestigious business accolades in the UK.

They are awarded for outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Last year’s were the first in the name of the King following the death of the late Queen.

Winners are allowed to use the coveted awards emblem for the next five years.

