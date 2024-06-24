Construction costs crisis hits Dyce development – with warning affordable homes could be moved to Bucksburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Construction costs crisis hits Dyce development – with warning affordable homes could be moved to Bucksburn

Barratt has been given an extra 12 months to secure cash to build the affordable housing at the Dyce site - or could have to take a financial hit by providing them in neighbouring Bucksburn.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The Cordyce housing plan and the burnt out shell of the former Cordyce School
Desperate developers threatened to abandon redevelopment of the demolished site of a former Dyce school – unless councillors endorsed their backup plan which could shift affordable homes into neighbouring Bucksburn.

Barratt Homes has now gained backing for a new contingency plan for its Cordyce School proposals, otherwise threatening to “walk away” because of financial pressures.

Aberdeen received £4 million less than expected from the Scottish Government to fund housebuilding for housing associations.

The new deal will firstly give them an extra 12 months to find funding to build the affordable homes for Grampian Housing Association.

An aerial view of the former Cordyce School site. Image: Google Street View

These plans were approved last August, with 22 of the 91 homes proposed for the levelled school site expected to be affordable.

But the troubles have now emerged almost a year on.

Cordyce School redevelopment: What could happen without new deal?

If no more money can be found to help Grampian Housing Association and Barratt cover the cost, the housebuilder wants homes already built in Bucksburn to be counted towards the Cordyce total instead.

Councillors on the city planning committee were expected to rubberstamp a briefing on the troubled housing scheme.

But chief officer David Dunne was hastily summoned to take questions on a patchy phone line from a heads of planning summit in the Borders.

The Cordyce site has lain empty since the building was demolished in 2020. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Why do developers want to move the housing?

Aberdeen City Council was expecting around £16 million this year to help build affordable housing.

But, the actual sum awarded was around £4m less, presenting developers with a “significant challenge”.

Mr Dunne added: “In order to start the scheme, the developer needs some security.

“It is very clear the most financially viable option here is for the affordable housing to be delivered on-site.

“So that is what the developer is seeking to do, it’s in their own interests as well as (Grampian Housing Association’s).”

The former Cordyce School on Riverview Drive. Image: DC Thomson
What are the rules on affordable housing?

At Riverside Quarter, Barratt built 30 affordable homes.

Developers usually have to ensure 25% of a housing development is affordable as part of gaining planning permission.

But these 30 are not connected to any other development, so could be used to offset selling the Cordyce units as private homes.

What could happen to Cordyce School redevelopment?

Additionally, Mr Dunne made it clear that refusing the off-site housing would put the entire school site redevelopment at risk.

Chief planner David Dunne speaks to chief procurement officer Craig Innes in Aberdeen City Council chambers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
He explained: “The developers have been clear if that off-site option is not available to them, financially they can’t sign up to the scheme.

“The lack of profit from the site wouldn’t make it viable for their board and they would walk away.”

Was everyone happy with plea?

However, Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald wanted Barratt to press ahead with building the affordable housing at the Cordyce site.

And she pushed for the developer’s off-site backup to be refused.

She stated that there is a “real need” for affordable housing in the city and wanted them to stick to the council’s policy.

“We need to demand that we get more funding from the Scottish Government to deliver on projects like these,” she said.

“We have a good track record here in Aberdeen of delivering good quality social housing.

“I want to see that continue and ensure that happens by not setting a precedent.”

An artist impression of what the new Cordyce homes could look like. Image: David Wilson Homes

The Labour member added: “We need to put our foot down now and say no.

“We need the money to come forward so that this development can go ahead as was agreed in the first place.”

Her calls were defeated by seven votes to two and the flexibility hoped to ensure the former Cordyce School site can be redeveloped was allowed.

Conversation