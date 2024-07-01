The Macallan is shining star for Edrington at start of 200th year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Macallan is shining star for Edrington at start of 200th year

But the firm behind the world-famous single malt warns of clouds on the horizon.

By Keith Findlay
The Macallan Distillery.
The Macallan Distillery. Image: Alan Richardson/Pix-AR.co.uk

Whisky-maker Edrington revealed plans for new products, experiences and campaigns to celebrate 200 years of The Macallan alongside annual results.

The Macallan, produced in Craigellachie, on Speyside, is one if the world’s best-selling single malts.

And it retained its crown as star performer in Edrington’s portfolio during the year to March 31.

Edrington said there was strong demand for premium products from The Macallan.

Employees at The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience. on Speyside.
Employees at The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience. on Speyside. Image: Edrington

These include the Macallan Horizon, the result of a collaboration with Bentley Motors.

Another successful partnership saw the brand team up two of Sir Paul McCartney’s daughters, Stella and Mary McCartney, fashion designer and photographer respectively, to create The Macallan Harmony Collection.

Stella and Mary McCartney.
Stella, left, and Mary McCartney.

Edrington said The Macallan had enjoyed strong growth in its Asia Pacific markets, particularly China.

Meanwhile, The Macallan Colour Collection generated “outstanding” early results in global travel retail.

The Macallan Colour Collection is new to travel retail.
The Macallan Colour Collection is new to travel retail. Image: Edrington

The Macallan’s origins can be traced back to 1824 when Alexander Reid, a barley farmer and schoolteacher, established a distillery on the banks of the River Spey.

According to the brand’s website, the original name of the area was Maghellan – taken from the Gaelic word “magh”, meaning fertile ground, and “Ellan”, from the monk St.Fillan, who held close links with the church that stood in the grounds of The Macallan Estate until 1400.

Centuries of whisky-making

Farmers had been making whisky on their Speyside farms in the area for centuries, using their surplus barley during the quieter winter months.

Mr Reid’s business grew quickly and in 1887 it was formally established as Matthew Gloag & Son.

Celebrations to mark the world famous brand’s 200th year include a partnership with touring show Cirque du Soleil.

Edrington brought Cirque du Soleil to The Macallan in May
Edrington brought Cirque du Soleil to The Macallan in May. Image: Edrington

Edrington’s other whiskies include Highland Park single malt, made in Orkney, The Glenrothes, from Rothes, and iconic The Famous Grouse, Scotland’s favourite dram.

The Glasgow-headquartered firm said net sales, brand investment and core contribution to revenue across the group all grew by double-digits during 2023-24.

It highlighted new investments in its supply chain, including through its acquisition of the Vasyma cooperage in Jerez, Spain, and a 50% stake in its main supplier of American oak, Coopers Oak of Ohio.

Highland Park 18-year-old whisky
Highland Park 18-year-old whisky. Image: Edrington

Edrington also said it had met independently verified carbon reduction targets and reaffirmed its commitment to achieve net-zero by 2045.

Pre-tax profits rose 6% to £411 million in the year to March, on core revenue up by 11% to £1.16 billion.

Edrington warns of slowdown in demand

But there was a warning on future prospects amid “challenging” economic pressures.

Chief executive Scott McCroskie said: “Edrington has navigated a challenging year to deliver financial results that are among the best in the spirits industry. Our strategy of focusing on ultra-premium spirits continues to deliver healthy brands and a strong underlying performance.

Edrington chief executive Scott McCroskie.
Edrington chief executive Scott McCroskie. Image: Edrington

“However, we consider that the economic pressures that we saw in the second half of last year will adversely affect demand. While we will continue to invest in our brands, in our operations and in sustainability, the business is planning for the coming year on the basis of lower levels of growth than we have experienced since the end of the pandemic.”

Edrington’s majority shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which was established in 1961 by sisters Elspeth, Agnes and Ethel Robertson.

Conversation