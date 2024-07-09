Award-winning SeaFest Peterhead event to return in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning SeaFest Peterhead event to return in 2025

Committee members have decided to make the festival a biennial affair.

By Keith Findlay
The Seafood Kitchen was a popular attraction during SeaFest Peterhead 2023
The Seafood Kitchen was a popular attraction during SeaFest Peterhead 2023. Image: Julia Bryce

SeaFest Peterhead will return to the Blue Toon next year after a highly successful debut in 2013.

About 14,000 people attended the inaugural event last September.

The celebration of local seafood was organised within the space of seven weeks by a small team of volunteers.

Their splendid efforts were rewarded when the event was crowned best new food and drink tourism experience at the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards in May.

SeaFest Peterhead committee members, with a representative of sponsor NorthLink Ferries, at the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards.
SeaFest Peterhead committee members, with a representative of sponsor NorthLink Ferries, at the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards. Image: Julia Bryce

The SeaFest Peterhead committee, chaired by industry stalwart Jimmy Buchan, is now busy preparing for 2025.

It was decided to make the festival a biennial event to allow more time for planning.

Last time, activities were largely focused on the harbour.

Committee members hope to expand next year’s festival, likely to be on Saturday September 13, 2025, into the town centre to encourage more businesses to get involved.

Seafood celebration

It was Mr Buchan, owner of Peterhead’s Amity Fish Company, who thought of the idea of having a major celebration of local seafood in the Blue Toon.

But he never dreamed last year’s event would be as successful as it was.

He said: “Thousands of people showed up to support the festival.

“We’ll be forever grateful to all who came to celebrate our excellent fishing communities.

“We also can’t thank our sponsors enough for helping us pull off an event of this scale.”

SeaFest Peterhead chairman Jimmy Buchan.
SeaFest Peterhead chairman Jimmy Buchan. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

Mr Buchan added: “We have a lot of ideas for our next event, some of which require a little more time for planning.

“As a result, we’ve decided to make the event biennial so everyone experiences the best version.

“We have a small committee who volunteer their time to organising the event. They have busy full-time roles and families, and we felt this decision was the right decision for all parties.”

How to get involved

Those interested in being involved in next year’s festival can register their interest by emailing info@seafest.co.uk

An annual general meeting will be held to make sure the event showcases the area and its seafood in the best way.

A cooking demonstration by Graham Singer, culinary director for ESS energy, government and infrastructure, was among the highlights of last year's festival.
A cooking demonstration by Graham Singer, culinary director for ESS energy, government and infrastructure, was among the highlights of last year’s festival. Image: Julia Bryce

More than 60 businesses and local groups took part in the market area alone last year.

SeaFest Peterhead activities in 2023 included live cooking demos from leading north-east chefs, wild cooking workshops, free children’s entertainment, filleting demonstrations, charity raffles and an emergency services showcase, to name a few.

Aberdeenshire Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson, officially opened the event, with the help of Peterhead Sea Cadets.

SeaFest Peterhead 2023.
SeaFest Peterhead 2023. Image: Julia Bryce

Sponsors included Peterhead Port Authority, Seafood Scotland, Peterhead Marquee Hire, ESS Compass Group, the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, NESFD, Seafish, MacDuff Shellfish, the Scottish Seafood Association, Box Pool Solutions, the Scottish Fishermen’s Organisation, the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association, Amity Fish Company and Seafood Ecosse.

More information on last year’s event can be found at seafest.co.uk

