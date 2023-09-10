Gallery: All of the best photos from the first SeaFest Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: All of the best photos from the first SeaFest Peterhead

The new seafood festival took place in Peterhead on Saturday.

SeaFest Peterhead is a new seafood festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
SeaFest Peterhead is a new seafood festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ellie Milne & Katherine Ferries

SeaFest Peterhead has launched with a brilliant turnout and plenty of food for all to enjoy.

The brand new seafood festival was held for the first time in the Seagate in the town on Saturday.

Five local chefs, including Kenny Smart and Kevin Dalgleish, entertained the crowds with live cooking demonstrations, while there was an array of delicious food and drink options for visitors to choose from at the market.

Live performers also took to the stage to provide endless entertainment, with the RNLI and emergency services taking part in a staged rescue.

A highlight for many was seeing two crews battle it out to win the World Prawn Tailing Competition.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all of the best moments throughout the day.

Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson opening the event.
Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson opening the brand new seafood festival for the first time.
Jimmy Buchan opening the event.
Peterhead Sea Cadets line up.
Peterhead Sea Cadets.
Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson meeting Peterhead Sea Cadets.
George holding Nelson from Rhuallan Raptors.
SeaFest Peterhead is a new seafood festival.
Kevin Dalgleish on the Seafest kitchen demonstration.
SeaFest Peterhead kitchen demonstration.
Chris from HM Coastguard showing Ritchie Lemon, 10, some equipment.
Where you at SeaFest Peterhead?
Chef Kenny Smart on the Seafest kitchen demonstration with Kevin Dalgleish.
Kenny Smart on the Seafest kitchen demonstration with Kevin Dalgleish.
Sweet Toots Cakery was at SeaFest Peterhead, providing loads of goodies, drinks and ice cream.
Kevin Dalgleish on the Seafest kitchen demonstration.
SeaFest Peterhead has launched with a brilliant turnout and plenty of food for all to enjoy.
Sweets for all.
Dancercize entertaining the crowd.
Broadway Boogie with Steph.
Dancercize showing of  dance based fitness classes.
What fun!
Crowds enjoyed the various food stalls.
Crowds get to watch Chef demonstrations at SeaFest Peterhead.
The brand new seafood festival was held for the first time.
SeaFest Peterhead is a new seafood festival.
Kenny Smart on the Seafest kitchen demonstration.
A variety of stalls where on offer.
Plenty of Seafood
Getting a wash?
SeaFest Peterhead
Allan holding Gizmo.
Kenny Smart on the Seafest kitchen demonstration.
SeaFest Peterhead
Nice shot!
Duncan Beagrie, 6, getting his face painted.
Crowds watch on.
Creative boat design
Seafood enthusiasts enjoy the wide selection of seafood to purchase.
Louie Buchan, 11.

RNLI Peterhead.
A beautiful day for the SeaFest Peterhead
Seafood enthusiasts and families enjoy the demonstrations.
Bakery and other stalls were on offer too.

