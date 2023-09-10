Gallery: All of the best photos from the first SeaFest Peterhead

SeaFest Peterhead has launched with a brilliant turnout and plenty of food for all to enjoy.

The brand new seafood festival was held for the first time in the Seagate in the town on Saturday.

Five local chefs, including Kenny Smart and Kevin Dalgleish, entertained the crowds with live cooking demonstrations, while there was an array of delicious food and drink options for visitors to choose from at the market.

Live performers also took to the stage to provide endless entertainment, with the RNLI and emergency services taking part in a staged rescue.

A highlight for many was seeing two crews battle it out to win the World Prawn Tailing Competition.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all of the best moments throughout the day.