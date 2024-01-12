Wood plans sale of 51% stake in fellow Aberdeen firm Ethos Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Wood plans sale of 51% stake in fellow Aberdeen firm Ethos Energy

The firm also revealed it raked in £4.7 billion in revenue during 2023.

By Allister Thomas
Wood operations.
Wood announced plans to exit Ethos Energy in a full-year trading update for 2023. Image: Wood Date; Unknown

Shares in Wood, the Aberdeen-based global engineering and consultancy services giant, are up mote than 4% today after it revealed plans to sell its controlling stake in fellow Granite City business Ethos Energy.

It is part of a wider strategic growth drive at London-listed Wood.

The group set up Ethos – a joint venture with German engineering giant Siemens, in 2014 – creating what was billed as a “gas turbines giant”.

Ethos now has 4,000 staff globally.

Wood, which controls 51% of the business, said in a trading update it had launhced a sales process as part of the group’s “strategic delivery”.

In the 2023 financial year, Ethos delivered £23.5 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Wood.

ethos energy wood
Ethos Energy headquarters in Aberdeen.

Ethos specilialises in rotating equipment for the power, oil and gas and industrial sectors, with offices in Aberdeen, the US, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

The stake sale is the latest in a series of portfolio shifts for Wood.

These also include the sale of its built environment business for $1.9 billion (about £1.5bn in today’s money)  to WSP Global in 2021, with proceeds used to cut debt.

Last year, Wood sold its Gulf of Mexico labour operations to Danos for £13.3m to “enhance the financial flexibility” of the group.

Wood ‘on track’ for financial targets

Wood unveiled the sale as part of a full-year trading update, with the group on track to hit targets as part of an overhauled strategy announced in November 2022.

Chief executive Ken Gilmartin said the firm had shown “clear progress” in areas including revenue, Ebitda, cash generation and order book.

Ebitda was “slightly ahead of guidance” up 9% year-on-year at £329m to £333m.

Last year’s revenue totalled around £4.7bn

Sustainable solutions, which cover a vast range of projects from liquified natural gas and chemicals to renewable energy and hydrogen, now accounts for more than 40% of the firm’s bidding pipeline.

The overall order book now stands at around £4.8bn, which Wood said was up 4% on a comparable basis after the sale of its Gulf of Mexico labour unit.

Wood ethos energy
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin. Image: Wood

Wood is due to release its full year results on March 26.

Mr Gilmartin said: “We are now one year into our strategic growth journey and our results continue to show clear progress.

“We have delivered strong revenue and Ebitda growth, improved our underlying cash generation, grown our order book and continue to see an acceleration in the proportion of sustainable solutions within our pipeline.

“We are confident that our actions, business model and strategy are delivering and look forward to giving a further update in March.”

More from Business

The index rose 48.34 points, or 0.64%, to end the day at 7,624.93 (PA)
Economic figures and Yemen attacks help lift FTSE
Citi has said it is planning to cut around 20,000 jobs in the ‘medium term’ (Tim Ireland/PA)
Citi plans to cut about 20,000 jobs as part of global overhaul
A section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing a panel on a Boeing 737-9 Max in Portland, Oregon (NTSB via AP)
FAA to audit Boeing after panel blew off jet mid-flight
Flutter owns Paddy Power which sponsored the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Flutter and 888 set to report results amid US listing and takeover rumours
Leading the trade at 4,000gns, was a gimmer from Charlie Boden and family of the Sportsmans flock.
Perthshire breeder buys Longtown leader at 4,000gns
Stewart Milne Group: Union to meet workers in Aberdeen and Dundee
The group has called for a living wage to be paid to all employees (Mike Egerton/PA)
Boots owner faces shareholder call to ensure all employees paid real living wage
BlackRock is buying independent infrastructure fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at more than 12 billion US dollars (£9.43 billion) (Mark Lennihan/AP)
BlackRock buys Global Infrastructure Partners in 12 billion dollar deal
Container ships have been forced to reroute because of the attacks in the Red Sea (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Red Sea: Why is it important to trade and could crisis increase prices?
Craigellachie Bridge.
Visit Moray Speyside issues warrants to visit homes to recover £63,000 in unpaid bills

Conversation