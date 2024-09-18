Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant boss on his mission to provide a ‘platform for local businesses’

The owner of Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies is to hold an event bringing more than 40 local businesses together.

Nalin Abeyratne is promising a “vibrant showcase of local talent and entrepreneurial spirit” at Cammies Fiesta.

Nalin, who reopened Cammies in Cammachmore last year after a £1.3m refurbishment, has seen his business grow steadily over the past year.

‘We want to be different from everyone else’

His seafood fusion restaurant has proven a hit with customers with the traditional Sri Lankan night, held once a month, drawing in the crowds.

He said: “Business has been good. We have managed to work through the hard times.

“The response from the public has been tremendous and we want to be different from what everyone else does.

“Cammies, as a proud local business, is committed to supporting the growth of these small enterprises, offering them the exposure they need to thrive.

“The Autumn fair (Cammies Fiesta) is driven by a mission to provide a platform for innovative and productive individuals who may otherwise struggle to reach potential customers.”

A celebration of local business

Cammies restaurant and bar can accommodate 60 people and there’s outside seating for 30.

Produce for the restaurant comes from local fisherman in areas such as Stonehaven, Johnshaven and Cove Bay.

Nalin will be serving Sri Lankan-style street food, Ceylon teas, and local draughts, at the fiesta.

Businesses from Stonehaven, Portlethen, Cammachmore and Chapelton will all come together and can buy a number of different products including cosmetics, flowers, home décor, antiques and pet accessories.

Cammies business development manager Punya Samarakoon said: “These businesses don’t have any platforms to showcase their products.

“The market will give them that. We invite everyone to come and support their own local talent.

“It’s a celebration of what the businesses have to offer.”

In addition to supporting local businesses, Cammies Fiesta also aims to give back to the community.

This year, the event will raise funds for the Cammachmore Community Library, a vital resource serving residents of all ages offering them a place to spend their time productively.

Cammies Fiesta takes place on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.