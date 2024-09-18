Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant boss on his mission to provide a ‘platform for local businesses’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant boss on his mission to provide a ‘platform for local businesses’

More than 40 local business owners will come together to showcase their products at Cammies Fiesta.

By Kelly Wilson
Cammies owner Nalin Abeyratne wants to bring local businesses together. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Cammies owner Nalin Abeyratne wants to bring local businesses together. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

The owner of Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies is to hold an event bringing more than 40 local businesses together.

Nalin Abeyratne is promising a “vibrant showcase of local talent and entrepreneurial spirit” at Cammies Fiesta.

Nalin, who reopened Cammies in Cammachmore last year after a £1.3m refurbishment, has seen his business grow steadily over the past year.

‘We want to be different from everyone else’

His seafood fusion restaurant has proven a hit with customers with the traditional Sri Lankan night, held once a month, drawing in the crowds.

He said: “Business has been good. We have managed to work through the hard times.

“The response from the public has been tremendous and we want to be different from what everyone else does.

Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Cammies, as a proud local business, is committed to supporting the growth of these small enterprises, offering them the exposure they need to thrive.

“The Autumn fair (Cammies Fiesta) is driven by a mission to provide a platform for innovative and productive individuals who may otherwise struggle to reach potential customers.”

A celebration of local business

Cammies restaurant and bar can accommodate 60 people and there’s outside seating for 30.

Produce for the restaurant comes from local fisherman in areas such as Stonehaven, Johnshaven and Cove Bay.

Nalin will be serving Sri Lankan-style street food, Ceylon teas, and local draughts, at the fiesta.

Businesses from Stonehaven, Portlethen, Cammachmore and Chapelton will all come together and can buy a number of different products including cosmetics, flowers, home décor, antiques and pet accessories.

Cammies business development manager Punya Samarakoon said: “These businesses don’t have any platforms to showcase their products.

Punya Samarakoon, Cammies business development manager. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The market will give them that. We invite everyone to come and support their own local talent.

“It’s a celebration of what the businesses have to offer.”

In addition to supporting local businesses, Cammies Fiesta also aims to give back to the community.

This year, the event will raise funds for the Cammachmore Community Library, a vital resource serving residents of all ages offering them a place to spend their time productively.

Cammies Fiesta takes place on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

