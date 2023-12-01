Boost for Union Street as Jamieson & Carry opens new Tag Heuer boutique

Luxury jewellers Jamieson & Carry has opened a new Tag Heuer boutique in Aberdeen.

Located at 132 Union Street, the new shop sits just next to the already-established Jamieson & Carry store.

The retailer was founded in Aberdeen city centre in 1733 and has remained on the Granite Mile ever since.

Bosses say the investment in the new boutique underlines their commitment to helping revamp an ailing Union Street and will provide an “unparalleled retail experience”.

Among the many iconic watches on display, the store will also feature the much sought-after Carrera Collection, which celebrated its 60th anniversary this year.

Some watches in the collection retail for more than £20,000.

Philip Carry, a partner at Jamieson & Carry, said: “Today marks a new chapter for Jamieson & Carry and TAG Heuer cementing our long-standing partnership and joint commitment to Aberdeen. We are very grateful to TAG Heuer for supporting us to make this happen.

“Our new Tag Heuer boutique allows you to immerse yourself in the full Tag Heuer experience, inside the shop looks incredible.

‘Must-visit destination’ for Tag Heuer fans

“We will also stock a much wider range of the Tag Heuer watch collection than ever before allowing customers to see these models in real life rather than just on a phone or computer screen.

“If you are a fan of TAG Heuer or Swiss Watches the new store will be a must-visit destination.”

Store manager Natasha Adams, says she can’t wait to welcome the first stream of customers through the door.

She said: “We cannot wait to welcome the people of Aberdeen and beyond into our new TAG Heuer boutique to learn more about these incredible timepieces.

“Our new showroom is the perfect environment to immerse yourself in the TAG Heuer experience, allowing you to witness first-hand and up close the expertise of world-renowned Swiss watchmaking, underpinned by a passion for precision and utilising the very latest technology.”

Breathing new life into Union Street

Over the past few years, the city centre has seen a mass exodus of retailers leaving due to financial hardship.

Earlier this year a group called Our Union Street was formed, which aims to reignite the fortunes of the city-centre thoroughfare.

While some stores have opened such as German Doner Kebab, others have moved away like Lush.

According to data gathered by the P&J, Union Street currently has 41 vacant units out of 195 units, or a 21% vacancy rate.

Mr Carry believes the fortunes of Union Street can be reversed.

He said: “There is significant investment taking place right across Union Street and the surrounding areas.

“All of this activity can be a catalyst to encourage more people into our city centre to enjoy the diverse range of retail, hospitality and leisure opportunities the city has to offer.

“We all have to play our part in helping to drive this growth.”