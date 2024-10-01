Oil boss fears Aberdeen ‘exodus’ unless governments back the sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil boss fears Aberdeen ‘exodus’ unless governments back the sector

The MD believes companies could leave the north-east and head for more lucrative markets in Norway and Romania.

By Kelly Wilson
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Granite PR

The boss of Aberdeenshire-based EnerQuip has warned the region could be facing an “exodus” unless the UK and Scottish governments “rejig” their thinking.

Andrew Robins fears companies could move to Norway or Romania to capture the market there.

The managing director said past and present governments have done little to help the oil and gas sector.

He believes the loss of any companies would be damaging for not only the north-east economy but Scotland as a whole.

‘Exodus’ from Aberdeen

Andrew said: “All three governments that have had anything to do with policy have been less than helpful.

“The old UK government, new UK government and Scottish one.

EnerQuip's global headquarters in Findon, near Aberdeen.
EnerQuip’s global headquarters in Findon, near Aberdeen. Image: EnerQuip

“Unless they retrace their steps a little bit and rejig their thinking then there’ll be an exodus from Aberdeen.

“I really do believe that.

“I think the service companies in particular, who would be our customers here in Aberdeen, will move to Norway and Romania to capture the market there in the Black Sea and Caspian sea.

“It won’t be great for the north-east or Scottish economy.”

Last week Aberdeen was confirmed as the headquarters for GB Energy as Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid tribute to the “talents and skills of the working people of the Granite City”.

EnerQuip, based in Findon, near Portlethen, specialises in torque products and services.

Its innovative and much-in-demand mobile torque unit is at the heart of a growing product portfolio.

Strong turnover as business grows

Despite the warning, EnerQuip Limited has performed well in the last year.

It reached a turnover of £18.9 million in its accounts for the year ending December 31, 2023. This was compared to £12.3m in 2022.

The company made pre-tax profits of £3.8m in the financial period, up from £2.4m the previous year.

Andrew said: “It was a really strong year and everything has told us that this year is going to be equally strong or stronger.

“That’s been borne out. We’ll exceed the turnover from last year but we can see it levelling off.

EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Aberdeen. Image: Granite PR

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world.

“The US election is causing the big boys in the US to pause for thought to see what happens.

“There’s obviously instability there but the order book remains strong.

“July and August were consecutively the best months for quotes that we’ve ever done.

“Capital expenditure from the service companies has been quite limited and constrained this year.

“We’ve done well with the other smaller players picking up the pieces around that.

“It does look like there’ll be a big spend, subject to market conditions and geopolitical events next year.”

Acquisitions in future

The latest accounts have revealed staff numbers have grown from 51 in 2022 to 72 in 2023.

This led to staff costs increasing from £2.7m in 2022 to £3.5m last year.

Andrew said the firm will continue to hire throughout the year and is looking to expand operations in Australia as well as making acquisitions to strengthen.

Conversation