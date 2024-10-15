William T Fraser and Son: how three generations of this family firm are changing funeral trends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

William T Fraser and Son: how three generations of this family firm are changing funeral trends

Online services and eco coffins are among the recent changes the undertakers have made.

Three generations of family funeral business William T Fraser and Son. William Fraser, his son Martin and grand daughters Emily and Francesca . Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By John Ross

Joining the family firm was not originally in Emily Fraser’s career plan.

After school, she studied medical science in university and later changed course to pursue a law degree.

But one summer her father asked if she would help out in the office, and she has been a part of the funeral business ever since.

“I soon found myself carrying out funerals, driving limousines and assisting out of hours”, she said. “That’s how it started.”

Fourth generation of family funeral business

Emily and her sister Francesca are the fourth generation of her family to work for funeral directors Willliam T Fraser and Son.

It is one of the big three family undertaker firms which have served Inverness for decades.

The business was started in 1919 in Kiltarlity by William Fraser Snr and, as well as in Inverness, hosts funerals in Wester Ross and Skye.

The family firm was established in 1919

William (Bill) Fraser, son of the founder, is still at the helm today, with his son Martin and granddaughters Emily and Francesca as fellow funeral directors.

Emily’s mother Shanea Fraser also works behind the scenes in admin and accounts.

Bill Fraser was responsible for setting up the business’s premises in Culduthel Road in 1985 when it was on the outskirts of town, unlike the city centre location of the two other funeral homes.

It was a risk at the time, but has served the firm well.

Moving funerals online

“Our location in the south-west of Inverness has seen substantial housing and infrastructure growth since our opening”, says Emily.

“With a business like ours, it is only going to grow as the city grows.”

One of the biggest changes affecting funerals in recent years has been the growth of technology.

At the beginning of 2020, and pre-Covid, the company introduced livestreaming in its funeral home, allowing services to be seen anywhere in the world.

“Once Covid hit, livestreaming of funeral services became invaluable and helped families enormously”, said Emily.

“It’s the next best thing to being there in person.”

Emily and Francesca with father Martin in the Culduthel Road funeral home

Covid also saw a rise in ‘direct cremations’, a trend that has also continued post-pandemic.

These are simple, no-fuss and low-cost unattended cremations, with no funeral service or family present.

Other changes include the popularity of eco coffins, with those made from seagrass, willow or wool becoming more popular in recent years.

Planning your own service

And while funerals remain a taboo subject for many, there has also been a rise in the number of people wishing to pre-plan their own farewell.

“The benefit of planning your own funeral is that there are no definite dos and don’ts”, said Emily.

“We can note down all your wishes and you will have peace of mind that your funeral will be carried out just like you have planned.

“You can plan all your music choices, you can come in and select your own coffin from our display and you can view our chapel where your service will be.”

The business recently invested in a new fleet of funeral vehicles

Some people even write their own eulogy. One customer went even further and  organised the entire slideshow of photographs for his service.

“After we had put together the slideshow with his chosen music, he came into our chapel to watch it and thereafter approve it to be played at his own service.

“We cater to everyone’s wishes, from a simple direct cremation to a more elaborate affair and are happy to spend as much time as it takes to get it just right.”

Conversation