Trio of projects awarded funding to help reduce farm emissions

A trio of projects to help farmers boost the efficiency of their businesses, while cutting emissions, has been awarded funding from the Scottish Government.

The funding, worth almost £63,000 through the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund, was announced by Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment, Ben Macpherson.

He said it would help reduce emissions and tackle climate change in farming and food businesses, and it could lead to the creation of new jobs in the rural economy.

The first project, receiving £25,350 in support, will explore the potential of new sensor technology.

It is led by agricultural co-operatives body SAOS and will focus on the use of remote sensors to help farmers monitor various aspects of their business and use the data to improve their business performance.

The second project, receiving £29,925 in support and led by Soil Association (Scotland), aims to increase awareness and understanding of agroforestry among farmers, crofters and other rural stakeholders.

It aims to promote the wider uptake of agroforestry as a land management practice and a means of helping farmers reduce their emissions.

Lastly, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has received £7,590 for a project to highlight and promote biodiversity work on farms, crofts and estates.

It aims to develop nature-friendly farming networks, and create a film to highlight ways to restore, preserve and enhance biodiversity.

“Projects like these help farmers and crofters in rural and island communities to explore new ways of protecting and restoring biodiversity, habitats and ecosystems,” said Mr Macpherson.

“It is important that our recovery from the pandemic delivers a greener economy.

“That’s why the Scottish Government has invested almost £6 million in a range of different projects that will help us to grow a sustainable, vibrant and innovative rural economy.”