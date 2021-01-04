Hunt begins to find Scotland’s climate-friendly farming champion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The hunt is on to find Scotland’s climate-friendly farming champion.

Farmers’ union NFU Scotland (NFUS) has launched a video competition to find the best example of a farmer or crofter doing their bit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help the environment.

The contest, run with the Royal Bank of Scotland and Angus-based precision farming company SoilEssentials, asks entrants to record a three-minute video explaining what they are doing to tackle climate change and to share their views on what the wider industry can do to cut emissions.

“We know that Scotland’s farmers, crofters and growers have already taken steps to tackle climate change,” said NFUS’ next generation chairman and Orkney farmer Pete Moss.

“However, we also know that in the future, we are going to need to do more to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises.

“That is why we want to hear from those who are already taking steps to reduce their emissions.”

The closing date for the contest is Monday February 1 and the winner will be announced at NFU Scotland’s virtual annual general meeting on Thursday February 11.

The winner will receive a state-of-the-art drone with a tailored unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) upload and satellite imagery package from SoilEssentials.

Alison Easson from SoilEssentials said: “We use drone and satellite imagery, which allows our customers to benefit from this valuable data resource and enables them to make better, more informed decisions.

“The technology is available to access, so we are delighted to be in a position to give someone that opportunity to gain from it.”

NFUS has asked entrants to film their videos in landscape format and to send their video, via a WeTransfer link by email including their name and contact details, to ruth.taylor@nfus.org.uk

Entrants are asked to explain why tackling the climate crisis is important for Scottish agriculture, what they have done on their farm and what they plan to do in future.