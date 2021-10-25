Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish sheep prices hold firm despite increased supplies

By Gemma Mackie
October 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
Sheep prices are holding firm, according to QMS.

Scottish sheep prices are holding firm despite increased numbers going to market, according to Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

The latest market analysis by the red meat levy body paints a positive picture for Scottish sheep producers, despite a larger lamb crop available for marketing this year.

QMS senior economics analyst, Iain Macdonald, said high producer confidence levels last autumn helped drive an increase in breeding ewes for the current season with results from the Scottish Government’s June Agricultural Census suggesting a 1.1% increase in ewe numbers.

Mr Macdonald said this, coupled with a lambing rate of 130.6%, has resulted in 3.35 million lambs being on Scottish farms and crofts this year – up 1.1% on last year and 2% above the five-year average.

He said the picture was different south of the border with a 3.9% decrease in this year’s English lamb crop, driven by a 2% reduction in ewe numbers.

There are more lambs on the ground this year.

“Therefore, while the volume of lambs leaving Scottish farms for slaughter this season is likely to be slightly higher than in the 2020/21 season, at GB level supply is tighter overall,” added Mr Macdonald.

Slaughter data from Defra up to the end of September shows a 15% reduction in lamb throughout at GB abattoirs between June and September, compared to the same period in 2020.

“Given the scale of this decline so far, slaughter numbers may begin to recover going forward, supporting availability for export in late 2021 and early 2022,” added Mr Macdonald.

He said auction sales data suggested an upturn in numbers forward this month, however prices had held firm and they were around 20% higher than last year and 40% above the five-year average.

On Thursday October 21, Aberdeen and Northern Marts sold 1,014 new season prime lambs to average 226.9p per kg at its Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

This is up from an average of 177p per kg for 1,430 prime lambs at the equivalent sale on October 22, 2020.

United Auctions in Stirling sold 3,360 new season prime lambs to average 239.94p per kg on October 21 – up from 189.5p per kg for 3,326 lambs at the equivalent sale last year.

